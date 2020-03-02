KPUB adds charging station

Electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining traction due to a number of advantages for consumers, including convenience, cost savings and environmental benefits.

On average, it costs about half as much to drive an EV, compared to a similar vehicle that runs on gasoline. EVs also produce zero direct emissions, which improves air quality, enhances public health and reduces environmental impact. As more EVs are coming onto the market, utilities are planning how to incorporate customers’ charging needs into their community’s infrastructure.

In 2012, Kerrville Public Utility Board added the first charging station in the Hill Country with the addition of a level 2 station inside of the Kerrville Parking Garage. KPUB is now in the process of installing a second community charging station close to I-10 off of Hwy. 16 that is a direct current fast-charging station, the same type of power that batteries use, at the Kerrville Convention & Visitors’ Bureau.

Level 2 charging stations use alternating current (AC) which you’ll find in typical household outlets, and EVs have onboard chargers inside the car that convert AC power to DC for the battery. DC fast-chargers convert AC power to DC within the charging station and deliver a higher level of DC power directly to the battery, which is why they charge faster. A level 2 station provides 10-20 miles of range for every hour of charge time while a DC fast charging station provides a charge that is approximately 10 times as fast with 100-250 miles of range per hour.

“The demand for EVs is growing, and KPUB is planning ahead and looking at several prospective community charging spaces to add for the convenience of the public,” said KPUB General Manager & CEO, Mike Wittler. “We’ll be adding charging stations at Peterson Health, Schreiner University and additional key locations in the near future.”

The DC fast-charging station at the Kerrville CVB is expected to be open for the public’s use within the next month and available 24/7 for EV owners to charge their vehicles.

“We have up to 20,000 visitors that walk right through the door of our center looking for information and things to do in Kerrville,” said Charlie McIlvain, executive director of the Kerrville CVB. “This new fast-charge station at our location is one more service we can provide both our visitors and residents alike because visitors with EVs can pull in, plug in, get information and dine at restaurants within walking distance while their vehicle charges. We may even have new visitors finding us who are traveling along I-10 through national charging station websites, because it’s right off the highway and a quick stop to charge up.”