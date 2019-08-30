Two county employees earn highest professional designation

Two long-time employees of Kerr County recently completed six years of specialized education to attain the highest professional designations possible in their field of public service.

Nadine Alford, chief deputy and elections coordinator, and Eva Washburn, elections clerk, now carry the CERA distinction, which designates them as Certified Elections/Registration Administrators.

To successfully become a CERA, it means an individual professional has been trained to the apex of professionalism possible in the management of voter registration and elections administration. They may carry the CERA designation with their name only after successfully completing multiple years of education taught by Auburn University and the Election Center’s Professional Education Program.

“This is quite a remarkable achievement, really,” said Kerr County Tax Assessor/Collector Bob Reeves. “There are only 1,206 CERAs in the entire nation. So to have two of them here in our very own county is unusual, and just goes to show how dedicated these individuals are to serving our local community, while also preserving the integrity of our democratic process.”

Alford and Washburn both finished six years of study in the program and traveled last week to Orlando, Fla., to be recognized in an Aug. 20 ceremony held at the Election Center at Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress. They were lauded among a class of 96 individuals from across America.

“This is the highest designation available to elections and voter registration officials,” noted Election Center Director Tim Mattice. “Kerr County is indeed fortunate to have these individuals designated as two of the top professionals in America. Obtaining and maintaining CERA status means they have committed to a career-long process of continuing education to improve the electoral process in your area, Texas and the nation.”

The Election Center is a nonprofit association, whose members are voter registrars and elections administrators from throughout the United States and U.S. territories. Its primary purpose is to promote and support continuous improvement in the administration of elections and voter registration through research, professional education, conferences, networking and consulting.

The Election Center sponsors the Professional Education Program, and participants in the program receiving professional training credits from the center, as well as continuing education credit from Auburn University in Auburn, Ala.

Alford is one of Kerr County’s longest-serving employees, having been in service to local citizens for 33 years (since 1986), while Washburn also has maintained a long-term commitment to the local community through her near 15-year employment with the county.

Reeves credits his predecessor, Diane Bolin, for establishing the strong employee training ethics in the county’s tax assessor/collector and elections office. Bolin served the county for 33 years before resigning last fall, after which Reeves was chosen to fulfill her term. He continues to foster employee training, and notes there are other county employees who also are pursuing the path just achieved by Alford and Washburn.