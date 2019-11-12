County seeking voter volunteer registrar deputies - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

County seeking voter volunteer registrar deputies

Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 12:00 am

Want to get involved in the voting process? Want to encourage people to vote?

If so, then Kerr County has the perfect opportunity for those interested in the election process.

Local elections officials are seeking the willing assistance of any individuals who would like to become volunteer deputy registrars.

Volunteer deputy registrars are responsible for handing out and receiving voter registration cards, making sure the cards are filled out correctly with all the pertinent, required information and then turning the cards in to the Kerr County Elections Office in a timely manner.

Those who want to become a Kerr County volunteer deputy registrar are required to complete one hour to an hour-and-a-half long training class.

Participants are asked to choose to attend one of the three upcoming training sessions:

• Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 3-5 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 3-5 p.m.

• Monday, Jan. 6, from 3-5 p.m.

Classes are all offered in the Kerr County Commissioners’ Courtroom at the Kerr County Courthouse.

The acceptance of the duties of a Kerr County Volunteer Deputy Registrar places an individual in a position of trust and responsibility to the citizens that individual helps register to vote and to Kerr County overall, said Bob Reeves, Kerr County tax assessor-collector and elections administrator.

The appointed designation of “Kerr County Volunteer Deputy Registrar” is good through Dec. 31, 2020.

To sign up for one of the class sessions, contact the Kerr County Elections Department at 792-2242.

