Blakely to be featured author at SU event

Schreiner University presents “Novel, TX: Writers of the Texas Hill Country.” This event will feature a reading from “A Sinister Splendor” and a discussion with author Mike Blakely and will take place on Nov 7, at 6 p.m. in the Schreiner Outfitters Bookstore at Schreiner University. This event is free and open to the public.

Each year, Schreiner University selects a book for incoming first-year students that reflects the theme or “Big Idea" for the year. This year’s theme is compassion and civility. Blakely’s latest novel, “A Sinister Splendor,” was released in February 2019.

As an author, he has published 19 books with major New York City publishers. His book will be available for purchase and signings.

As a singer/songwriter, Blakely has released 13 albums, performed all over the U.S. and has made 16 tours to Europe. His songs have been recorded by Alan Jackson, Gary P. Nunn, Red Steagall, Flaco Jimenez and Raul Malo, John Arthur Martinez, Randy Brown, Geronimo Trevino III and Johnny Rodriguez, Johnny Bush, Jon Chandler, Bill Barwick and others.

A native Texan, Blakely served in the U.S. Air Force in Albuquerque, N.M., and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin. He released his first novel 1988 and his first CD in 1995. One of his co-written tunes landed on a Grammy Award-winning album by Flaco Jimenez in 1995. Another was played on the orbiting International Space Station in 2007.

Blakely is a three-time winner of Western Writers of America’s Spur Award – once for best western novel of the year, and twice for best western song of the year.

For more information about “Novel, TX: Writers of the Texas Hill Country,” contact Dr. William Woods, dean of Academic Support and Student Success, at 792-7425 or wwwoods@schreiner.edu.