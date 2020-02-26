‘Wrong way driver’ faces DWI charge

A 27-year-old Fredericksburg woman is facing enhanced DWI charges after reportedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 and side-swiping an oncoming vehicle, while having three children in the car with her.

The children were all under the age of six and were secured by car seats or safety belts in the back seat, according to reports. No injuries to any parties were reported.

According to Kerr County Sheriff’s Office reports, citizens called in to report a wrong way driver shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

Deputies located Natasha Nicole Barrera, 27, in her 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the side of the road at Mile Marker 503.

According to KCSO reports, Barrera was driving westbound in the eastbound lane and came into contact with another vehicle, coming to rest in the shoulder of the interestate.

The contact was described by responding deputies as being on the side of the vehicles and not head on, KCSO reported.

A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper arrived on scene and administered a field sobriety test, which Barrera reportedly did not pass.

She was subsequently arrested by DPS and charged with driving while intoxicated with children under the age of 15 years of age.

According to DPS reports, the children were released to family after verifying the family members through Child Protective Services.

Barrera posted a $7,500 bond and was released.