KPD investigating officer-involved shooting, suspect deceased - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

KPD investigating officer-involved shooting, suspect deceased

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, September 1, 2019 6:21 pm

KPD investigating officer-involved shooting, suspect deceased Tammy Prout hccommunityjournal.com | 0 comments

The Kerrville Police Department has released information regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at approximately 3:38 p.m.

According to KPD Public Information Officer Jonathan Lamb, offers were responding to a report of a “man waving a knife in the 900 block of Sidney Baker Street.”

“When the first responding officer arrived and made contact with the suspect, the suspect was found to be armed with a knife and threatened the officer,” Lamb said. “Fearing for his life, the officer on scene drew his service weapon and shot the suspect.”

Lamb said the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene by an unnamed Justice of the Peace.

“The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time,” Lamb said.

According to Lamb, the officer involved has been placed on a non-punitive administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation.

A local man, who asked to not be identified, said he has spoken with police and witnessed the shooting incident.

"I saw the whole thing. I was right across the street," the man said. "The officer kept yelling at him (suspect) to stop. I heard him say 'Stop. Stop. Stop' multiple times, but the guy just kept coming at him."

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers and the KPD are handling the investigation.

More information will be released when available.

Posted on Sunday, September 1, 2019 6:21 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]