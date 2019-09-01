KPD investigating officer-involved shooting, suspect deceased

The Kerrville Police Department has released information regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at approximately 3:38 p.m.

According to KPD Public Information Officer Jonathan Lamb, offers were responding to a report of a “man waving a knife in the 900 block of Sidney Baker Street.”

“When the first responding officer arrived and made contact with the suspect, the suspect was found to be armed with a knife and threatened the officer,” Lamb said. “Fearing for his life, the officer on scene drew his service weapon and shot the suspect.”

Lamb said the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene by an unnamed Justice of the Peace.

“The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time,” Lamb said.

According to Lamb, the officer involved has been placed on a non-punitive administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation.

A local man, who asked to not be identified, said he has spoken with police and witnessed the shooting incident.

"I saw the whole thing. I was right across the street," the man said. "The officer kept yelling at him (suspect) to stop. I heard him say 'Stop. Stop. Stop' multiple times, but the guy just kept coming at him."

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers and the KPD are handling the investigation.

More information will be released when available.