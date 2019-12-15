Hunt UMC features traditional ‘Chrismon Tree’

“Chrismons” are Christmas decorations with Christian symbols on them, a concept brought to life by Frances Kipps Spencer at Ascension Lutheran Church in Danville, Va., at least 50 years ago.

The word “Chrismon” is a combination of “Christ” and “monogram” meaning “symbol,” and while that Lutheran church still reportedly holds the copyright on the definition, the idea has spread to many other churches.

Now it is traditional that Christian groups can make their own Chrismons using their favorite symbols.

Chrismons are traditionally colored only in white and gold.

White is the liturgical or church color for Christmas; and symbolizes that Jesus was pure and perfect, and is the color for joy.

Gold symbolizes Jesus’ majesty and glory.

While Chrismons are usually seen in church sanctuaries, they also can be used on home holiday trees. But the founders of this tradition say if a family chooses to do that, still only the gold and white colors should be used.

According to the background and history of these beliefs, Chrismons can be made of nearly anything, but paper and embroidered ones are the most widely used.

And especially during the Advent season in churches, the evergreen Christmas trees symbolizes God’s constancy; and the white lights, Christ’s constant presence as the “Light of the World.”

Sonny and Sue Dale Baldwin of Hunt United Methodist in Kerr County said last week that many of the Chrismons displayed on the tree in Hunt UMC were handmade by her mother in the 1960s and inherited into Sue Dale’s keeping.

“They have to be handled very carefully now, because of what they were made of, including some of the angels that were hand-carved from Styrofoam,” she said.

But due to the age, some of the ornaments need repair or replacing and Sue Baldwin also is seeking new and added volunteers to help replace the Chrismon ornaments she and the church inherited, by making new versions of the designs.

Patterns are available but can be expensive, she said. She wants some experienced “crafty” volunteers to be working on new replacement Chrismons to be used at the church in the future.

The congregation at Hunt UMC invited area residents to attend a special program in the sanctuary last Sunday evening, with the tree in the church decorated with Chrismon ornaments.

Dr. Marda Tayloe was scheduled as the featured speaker with a presentation about the traditional Chrismon ornaments.

Traditional designs

First, there are at least eight recurring designs based on the Christian cross, including the traditional “plain” cross, plus the “Latin” or “Roman” cross, the Irish or Celtic cross, the “triumphant” cross, the Jerusalem cross design worn by Crusaders in the Middle Ages, the Eastern Cross used by Eastern or Orthodox churches, the “Upsilon” cross that comes from the Greek letter Y, and the “anchor” cross described as “reminding Christians that Jesus is the anchor of their faith.”

Locally that last design also can be seen in the Christian jewelry designed at James Avery Craftsman.

Other often-used designs include:

• The fish, or “ichthus” from Greek for fish, one of the oldest Christian symbols;

• Alpha and Omega, the first and last letters of the Greek alphabet and symbolizing Jesus as the beginning and end of all things;

• Chi-Rho appearing as “P” with an “X” on top, the first two letters in Greek for “Christos;”

• The Star of David, Jesus’ lineage;

• A five-pointed star for the five wounds of Jesus on the cross;

• The traditional Nativity Star, that led the Wise Men to Bethlehem;

• The crown, saying Jesus is King and ruler over Heaven and Earth;

• The shepherd’s crook or staff;

• The “Trinity” of God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit;

• Hands in prayer;

• The dove;

• The lamp and candle;

• The sea shell, a symbol for baptism;

• Two crossed keys, for the keys to heaven, and the church in all the world;

• The cup or chalice, a symbol of the Eucharist or Mass;

• Angels with trumpets, for those who told the shepherds about Jesus’ birth, and also for His second coming;

• The manger, for the baby’s bed at Christmas;

• The lamb, for Jesus’ sacrifice;

• The butterfly, for resurrection;

• A heart, for love;

• A lion, for the Lion of Judah;

• And a white rose, for purity and to represent Mary, mother of Jesus.

In some churches, the set of ornaments is expanded to include other symbols for specific church year seasons and Biblical events, such as Epiphany, Lent, Easter, Ascension, Pentecost, crown of thorns, and a palm branch.

At Ascension Lutheran, Spencer’s home church and the birthplace of her “vision,” the congregation has not only an extensive collection of Chrismon ornaments, but also additional ornaments sent to the church from overseas contacts as gifts.

And one source says that now it takes a 20-foot tree or taller to adequately display all their treasured Chrismons.