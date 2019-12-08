Peterson Health implements visitation policy during flu season

Peterson Health has announced a new visitation policy at Peterson Regional Medical Center during the flu season.

The policy will deny visitation by the following individuals:

• Sick individuals;

• Those under the age of 16;

• Anyone exhibiting flu-like symptons such as nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, cough, fever or chills, body aches or fatigue.

As an added precaution, flu masks are available at the information desks at the main hospital and the Ambulatory Care Center. Visitors are encouraged to wear them and protect against the flu.

In addition, Peterson Health offers the following tips to protect against the flu:

• Frequently wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol hand sanitizer;

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, or cough/sneeze into a sleeve;

• Avoid crowded areas if possible;

• Stay home if you are sick.

For more information, contact Pamela Burton, RN, Infection Control/Quality Services at 258-7448 or email pburton@petersonhealth. com.