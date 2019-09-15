Letz to seek re-election as commissioner

Jonathan Letz announces his decision to seek re-election as Kerr County Commissioner, Precinct 3.

In a written statement, Letz said the following:

“Serving the citizens of Kerr County has been a great honor and I appreciate the confidence the citizens have entrusted in me. I thoroughly enjoy serving and will continue to work hard and provide strong leadership on the Commissioner’s Court. I would like to say this will be my final term to seek re-election.

The current Commissioners Court is one of the best I have worked with. The leadership of Judge Kelly and the diversity of the background of the Commissioners provides an excellent Court. My experience and knowledge of programs and projects helps me contribute to the strong court.

I started working on The Center Point / East Kerr Wastewater Project more than 10 years ago and I look forward to seeing its completion in the next couple of years. This is the largest infrastructure project ever undertaken by Kerr County and I am proud of this accomplishment. This project will improve the water quality in the Guadalupe River and help provide for the growth of affordable housing in the eastern portions of the County.

The cooperation between the Commissioners Court and the City of Kerrville has improved in recent years and our working relationship is going in the right direction. The success of the Management Agreement at the Kerrville / Kerr County Airport has been a benefit to the entire community and all taxpayers. We continue to work together on Economic Development projects and long-range planning.

In the coming years we have challenges where I will continue to work. The current 10-year EMS and Fire Protection Agreement with the City of Kerrville will come up for renewal. We must continue to work to improve animal control services and look at the our long-term facility needs. Flood control is another area where we need to make improvements. I am currently working on this issue which will improve public safety and infrastructure.

This is an important period for Kerr County and I believe I have the experience, knowledge and leadership to continue to serve. I have demonstrated the ability to stay true to my beliefs, be objective, fair and represent the taxpayers of Precinct 3 and all of Kerr County. I would like to ask for your continued support and friendship. Being elected to serve the citizens of Kerr County has been a fantastic and rewarding experience.”

Letz is a sixth-generation resident of the Comfort area and lives on a ranch in eastern Kerr County with his wife, Karen, and two sons, Sam and Gus. He has served on numerous boards and organizations in Kerr and surrounding counties including serving as chair of the Plateau Water Planning Group, Texas Wildlife Association, Kerrville Youth Baseball and Softball Association, Tivy Athletic Boosters Club and Comfort ISD. His professional background includes working for Exxon Corporation, ranching and owning several small businesses.