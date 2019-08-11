Tribute to First Responders: Proud to serve my hometown

by Jaron Ince, Patrol Officer

Kerrville Police Department

Becoming a police officer was never something I planned on doing ... not that I didn’t want to follow a law enforcement path, I just never realized it was an option.

My plan all along was to join our family construction business, but the construction industry took a major hit right before I graduated high school and that option ended for me.

I graduated from Tivy High School in 2010 and worked in Lubbock for a bit and then returned home. I never really found a career path that excited me.

Then, fate stepped in and I met someone who told me the Kerrville Police Department was hiring and would sponsor me while attending the police academy.

The application process was really hard, both mentally and physically, but everything just clicked for me. I knew then that being a police officer was what I was meant to do.

I graduated the academy and became an officer for the Kerrville Police Depatment in 2014.

I grew up here, I went to Kerrville schools from second grade through high school. So, serving and protecting this community is something I take very seriously. It’s my home.

I’ve only been on the job for five years now, but I have had some very fulfulling moments and some surprises as well.

I’ve had some eye-opening experiences, things that I find surprising, such as the number of drug offenses we are confronted with.

That’s a side of Kerrville I never saw growing up. So, witnessing the “other side” of your hometown is a little shocking, but the existence of and use of drugs is present in most all communities and we, as officers, are committed to protecting our youth and citizens from these dangers.

As a rookie cop, we train on the job with a field training officer for twelve weeks before being released on patrol.

The FTO training program is so important and helpful to new officers, but ultimately, each new officer will learn on their own. No matter how much you prepare yourself mentally for manning a patrol car by yourself, when it’s just you on a call for the first time, it can be a little nerve wracking and it’s up to you to work through it.

One of my first solo calls was a burglary. I knew everything. I had been trained and prepared, but I remember second guessing myself a couple of times, but that didn’t last long and now I am a field training officer myself, helping to mold our new officers.

The most fulfilling thing about this job is to see young children want to come up and visit with you in a restaurant or while working security at community events.

It’s then that you know we are doing a good job as a department and earning trust within the community, because ultimately, that’s why we are all here.

I recently attended the funeral of Kendall County Deputy Carlos Ramirez and witnessed firsthand the brotherhood that encompasses this career.

I saw officers from as far as Lubbock at the funeral, that just goes to show that we aren't alone in this career. It really made me sit back and think to not take anything in this career or life granted, because it could change in the blink of an eye.

Law enforcment is not a career I dreamed about, but it is a career that I’ve fallen in love with and am happy about my decision to become a police officer.

I would encourage anyone who feels compelled to serve their community to join our ranks, but understand that the job is about service, never about money. As long as you enter the profession with the understanding of what the risks and rewards are, you will find it to be a great career choice.