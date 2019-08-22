KISD lowers tax rate

Kerrville ISD trustees voted 7-0 to set a new tax rate for 2019 on Monday night, lower than the past few years by one cent.

Tax rate, public hearing

Superintendent Mark Foust and Assistant Superintendant Jarrett Jachade opened this meeting with a required presentation and public hearing on the proposed 2019-20 tax rate for Kerrville ISD.

No citizens asked to speak to trustees on this, after Jachade presented the proposed tax rate of $0.97 for the maintenance and operations part of the budget, plus $0.20 for the interest and sinking portion (debt service) for a total recommended tax rate of $1.17 per $100 of property valuation.

The rate for the M&O portion decreased from $1.04 the last four years; and debt service had been constant at $0.14 the same period, so the former tax rate was $1.18 per $100.

Foust said the debt service increased from $0.14 to the $0.20 – six pennies - with the passage of the KISD bond issue last year.

David Sprouse said in his years as trustee, they have maintained or decreased the tax rate for many years; and have been very careful with the taxpayers’ money.

Foust said in KISD, 1 cent in the tax rate equals about $220,000 in revenue.

Jachade and Foust said that at the proposed rate of a total of $1.17 per $100 valuation, the KISD Board of Trustees is authorized to approve and set this rate, without an election to get citizen voter approval.

No budget figures were displayed to accompany this. KISD trustees previously approved their 2019-20 budget. At this meeting, trustees voted 7-0 to approve the proposed tax rate.

Special Education update

Lynn Paulo presented an update on Special Education programming, including how they have worked to identify increased numbers of KISD students and their disabilities, who need help from that department.

Most referrals still come from the schools themselves, she said, followed by parents, doctors/ therapists, ECI and private schools.

Special Education enrollment has grown from 308 in 2016 to 545 this fall.

The past two years they have added eight or nine staff members ranging from “inclusion aides” and therapists, to a sign language interpreter and “preschool program for children with disabilities” teacher and aide.

“This is a continuum of service, and KISD uses the ‘inclusion model.’ It’s the heart of our program,” Paulo said.

Program offerings,

workforce needs

Administrator Sylvia Flannery discussed District Goal 3, “Empower all students to identify post-secondary pathways,” the career and technical education programs aligned to regional workforce projections.

Her chart for Tivy High School stressed college readiness, career readiness, and military and leadership readiness; and she said data came from the Alamo Workforce Development Area of 14 counties including Kerr.

Tivy High has a new “Aviation pathway” this year, and Flannery said the one class section for that, “Introduction to Aircraft Technology,” is full.

She listed “endorsements” and industry certifications students can earn; and the courses offered this year to get to those goals. Under Agriculture Mechanics and Fabrication, four courses were listed, and a “sheet metal welding certification” could lead to either ag or construction jobs, she said.

She noted “remote” or drone pilots as an emerging trend; forecast to grow by more than 30 percent over the next five years; in addition to “pilot and technician outlook” worldwide from now to 2038, based on Boeing’s numbers.

State accountability data

Foust commented on the 2018-19 Preliminary State Accountability results, a state system where campuses and districts are graded A-F from year to year, based on a single day of testing of students. He said he’s not a fan of this system.

That’s the STAAR test in elementary and middle schools; and in high school a combination of STAAR; their college, career and military readiness; and the district’s graduation rate.

The compared results say KISD got an A in financial accountability. Campus “grades” are based on student achievement and school progress, plus “closing the gaps” for low-scoring students.

Elementary campus scores ranged from 82 to 94 (B’s and one A); and Tivy and Hill Country High Schools scored 91 and 92 respectively. Middle School scores brought down KISD’s overall grade when HPMS scored 85 but BT Wilson scored 63, a “D.”

It affects the whole district, Foust said, and they are now focusing on reading and math for every student there and providing comprehensive and targeted support at BT Wilson.

Bond Program update

Foust updated trustees on the 2018 bond and progress of projects.

“Safety items” including security vestibules, door locks, cameras and alarms are in “Package 1.” The door locks project is done except for touch-up work at the Early Childhood Center; all four elementary schools; and BT Wilson Sixth Grade Campus.

The cameras, and fire and burglar alarms at THS, BT Wilson and the four elementary schools are installed. Daniels Elementary Principal Amy Billeiter said that includes connecting the fire alarm systems in the two separate buildings to be synchronized, and both sound if one is activated.

He said all the school building vestibules were “substantially complete” before early August, as students returned to classes Monday.

“Punch lists” of some items remaining to be cleared at some campuses, but Foust said he was pleased at contractors’ efforts to accomplish this by opening day, especially as many other school districts were asking contractors to do similar work on their campuses at the same time.

KISD trustees were scheduled to tour campuses to see the improvements on Aug. 22-23, but Foust asked to delay that by a week.

“Package 2,” the roofs, HVAC, etc., is expected to be done by December 2020.

The new Agriculture facility will be planned and designed this fall.

Final issue of construction documents for the new Hal Peterson Middle School were expected Aug. 20; and “bid day” for contractors for that job is now Aug. 27.

Now administrators expect a construction start date of Aug. 24, with the first step to be clearing cedar from the site.

Now the planned ground-breaking for the new school is listed as Fall 2019, as Foust said it would be nice to do that when attendees can see more of the site.

Resolutions, support of 4-H

As part of the Consent Agenda, they voted to approve two resolutions that allow public school students to be considered “in attendance” when participating in off-campus activities.

One resolution grants the Kerr County 4-H organization that extra-curricular status by naming extension agents Angela Fiedler, Jennifer Smith and Roy Walston as “designated adjunct staff members.”

The other resolution did the same for the Gillespie County 4-H organization.

Consent Agenda

Other items on the Consent Agenda included the Kerr Central Appraisal District budget for 2020 of $1,110,201; the 2019-20 Student Code of Conduct for KISD students; and a calendar of teacher appraisals for this school year and who the appraisers will be.

There was no discussion of these items.

Upcoming events

On a list of upcoming events, the school district administration plans Board of Trustees’ meetings on Sept. 16; Oct. 21; Nov. 18; and Dec. 16, 2019.