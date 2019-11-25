Hutton talks Hitler, Parkinson’s Disease at MOWW meeting

Dr. Tom Hutton of Fredericksburg described the evidence that Adolf Hitler had Parkinson’s Disease and then told how it affected the outcome of World War II, at the monthly meeting of the Military Order of the World Wars.

Hitler was born in Austria in 1889 to an alcoholic father and a much-younger mother. His mother was loving and treated him well, but his father had a violent temper and frequently beat him.

Hitler may have received his stubbornness and violent temper from his father. Hitler wanted to be an artist, but failed admission to the Vienna School of Art on two occasions. After his parents died, he lived in Vienna where his anti-Semitism increased. Hitler joined the German Army in World War I and received two Iron Crosses for bravery. He was wounded, and also hospitalized for vision loss from a mustard gas attack.

After the war, he spied on politically suspect groups, including the Nazi party. However, he liked the anti-Semite and German nationalist views of the Nazis, and became a party member. Being a great orator, he rose through the Nazi ranks and became its leader.

Reports, photos and videos of the time indicate that Hitler’s Parkinson’s Disease started in 1933 or 1934. He had tremors in his left hand and walked with a shuffle. Hutton stated that his Parkinson’s Disease interfered with his ability to fully comprehend what was happening and to make the changes needed. Hitler started making bad decisions against the advice of his military leaders, Hutton said. Hitler also had coronary artery disease and may have known that he would not live more than a few years and might not be alive to lead Germany to a dominant position in the world. Hitler’s attack on Russia and his refusal to withdraw his forces from Stalingrad as recommended by his generals were major strategic defeats.

One of Hitler’s generals noted his mental inflexibility by commenting, “In February 1945, he (Hitler) seemed absent-minded and unable to concentrate. He was exhausted and could barely move around… He still sensed the essence of contradictory reports; but had lost his mental flexibility and imagination.” Hitler was convinced that the Allies would land their forces in the Pas de Calais. He was asleep when the Allies landed in Normandy—his staff would not awaken him because of his violent temper. Even after many reports of the Allied landings, Hitler would not release his reserve forces from the Calais area for several days. Hutton noted that Hitler’s mental inflexibility and difficulty in shifting concepts was probably related to memory/cognitive dysfunction of advanced Parkinson’s Disease. Hutton also told of an attempt to assassinate Hitler by his officers because his bad decisions were causing Germany to lose the war.

Hutton said that Hitler’s medical problems in no way mitigated his genocide, egotism or cruelty. Those were not related to his Parkinson’s Disease.

The chapter also celebrated the 244th birthday of the United States Marine Corps at the meeting.

The Military Order of the World Wars is a veteran’s service organization founded in 1919 to promote good citizenship, patriotic education, and military and public service. Active duty, retired and former commissioned or warrant officers of the uniformed services of the United States are eligible for membership.

For more information from the chapter adjutant, Norm Wells, call 895-0788.