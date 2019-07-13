Rodeo action continues tonight

Fast-paced riding and roping is planned Friday and Saturday in the Kerrville Open Pro Rodeo at the Hill Country Youth Event Center outdoor arena, 3785 TX27 in Kerrville.

Gates will open each evening at 7 p.m., with the action and entertainment set to start at 8 p.m.

Produced by the Lester Meier Rodeo Company, which is in its 46th year, the rodeo is part of the 2019 Texas Open Pro Rodeo Tour.

Events will include: bareback bronc riding, girls’ breakaway roping, tie-down calf roping, ladies barrel racing with a jackpot nightly, saddle bronc riding, team roping, bull riding, mini bull riding and mini bareback riding.

For the kids, there’ll also be mutton busting and a calf scramble each night.

With proceeds to benefit the 1000 Hills Cowboy Church and Calvary Temple Church, admission is $10 per adult. Children 8 years and younger will not only be admitted free of charge, but they’ll also receive a free hot dog and drink.

For more information, contact the Hill Country Youth Event Center at 830-896-9044.