Spittler announces for constable

Nelton Spittler, former chief of police at Somerville, Texas is running for constable in Kerr County, Precinct 4.

Constable candidate, a former police chief, and current Kerrville City Marshal Nelton Spittler has strong qualifications to hold the position of Constable in Kerr County Precinct.

“I have the experience, the ethical values, and the love for my community to serve in this position and maintain the high standard that it deserves,” said Spittler.

Spittler has devoted his life to law enforcement, beginning in Burleson County as a jailer in 1995, working up to deputy in 1997; and then chief of police for Somerville in 2005.

He attained his Advance Peace Officer Certification in 2009, and will be receiving his Master Peace Officer Certification in March of this year.

Spittler is currently serving the court system as a Kerrville City Marshal.

He also has completed additional training in Active Shooter Response, Ethics for Law Enforcement, and Terrorism Awareness for Emergency First Responders.

In 2008, Spittler moved to Kerr County to be closer with family, and today can be found volunteering for Open Arms Ministries, West Kerr County Youth Sports, and Ingram Little League on the weekends. When he is not busy in the church or with youth sports, people might encounter him angling on the banks of the Guadalupe River.

Through his professional and volunteer work, Spittler feels deep ties to his community and would like to continue to serve closer to his home in Ingram.

Spittler’s wide-ranging background in law enforcement and the courts is invaluable to the position of constable. His role in the Kerrville court system as Marshal also holds similar duties to those fulfilled by the constable.