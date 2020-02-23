Economic Summit educates business local leaders

Last week’s “Hill Country Economic Summit” offered area businesspersons information presented by guests ranging from the local Kerr Economic Development Corporation and the Texas Workforce Commission, to state- and county-specific information from the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University.

Speakers’ presented an optimistic forecast on some fronts; while area residents should be prepared for more traffic, more housing demands and more growth in necessary services as Texas and the Hill Country continue to attract more new residents than almost any other U.S. state.

Kerr Economic Development Corporation update

Gil Salinas said Kerrville is on the brink of some “game-changing” projects that will send the community in new directions and create new opportunities. He started from definitions of creating added jobs in a new business here, and entities training local workforce. He cited downtown growth and driving people- traffic to area businesses.

“We will find the money and leave no stone unturned. We do tons of research and make measured decisions that are helping the community grow,” Salinas said. “This is part science, part art, part engineering to make deals work. We are developing opportunities for people that might not even be in the room yet.”

He said he is working with the Chamber of Commerce and others to build a dynamic city with “vibrancy.”

“Last year when I was new on the job, I had an ‘immersion tour’ and started determining what we want and what’s needed.”

In an interagency meeting in a room at one table, a group working with a “site selector” came up with a vision, to import money to create small business economic development to maintain the fabric of the Hill Country.

“The first two are easy, and the third is the hardest. We don’t want to disrupt our quality of life. Now things are lining up in a ‘great convergence,’ especially for business retention and expansion.”

His “snapshot” of Kerrville’s future includes six active projects including firms in aviation and metal fabrication.

“A brand retail developer has been contacting us; while the Hobby Lobby deal pre-dated me. But ‘big fish’ start attracting other ‘big fish.’ They talk to each other.

“We see 1,300 jobs being created here in the next 18-24 months. The State Hospital is adding 250 jobs. And Peterson Regional Medical Center is expanding and so is Fox Tank and James Avery. And we’re already talking to the All-Plastics people; and the USDA facility is adding about 50 people.

“It’s happening now, up to 500 jobs between Hobby Lobby and a new Marriott, and the Arcadia Theater, and the expanded H-E-B. We see about 300 more jobs by the end of 2020,” Salinas said.

Alamo College will help people improve their skills.

“It’s a great convergence of infrastructure, education, quality of place, and talent; and now this pipeline includes aerospace, local geography and leadership,” Salinas said. “Companies are looking for a city with ‘walk-ability,’ and growth here is east toward Kendall County. The Arcadia will be part of quality of life; and the 500 homes in Vintage Heights will provide an infusion of human capital and a signal to other communities.”

Under education, the new middle school is under construction, leaving the old site available for development; and intern aviation trades programs and classes at ACC and SU are offered.

A representative of San Antonio’s EDC attended this summit; and an aerospace prospect was in town checking with KISD about aviation possibilities, he said.

“Related businesses in a sector are a pyramid, with the prime company on top supported by suppliers, then ancillary operators and then entrepreneurs. Kerrville has a shot at a ‘tier one’ supplier.

“We can’t do this alone. We need to reach out to regional partners; and one tool is developing ‘40 Under 40’ in seven counties between Kerr and San Antonio to recognize ‘millennials’ and entrepreneurs who really have a passion for getting young millennials on their way to becoming CEOs.”

Salinas described the Kerrville Urban Trail System, and the coming Heritage Museum downtown, “which show how passionate we are about connecting to each other, the past to the present to the future.”

And KEDC will host a statewide meeting on Texas’ economic development, the “2020 Governor’s Small Business Conference” in March, one of six Texas communities to host one.

Salinas has worked in Kerrville for slightly more than a year, and has past experience in Brownsville and Matamoros.

State, national situation, forecasts

Dr. Jim Gaines returned to Kerrville to present the Texas A&M University Real Estate Center’s research and projections, with his unique humor.

“The recession officially ended June 2009. We’re not in a recession now and not anytime soon. 2020 will be a really interesting year, and a decennial year for the U.S. Census. About $1.2 trillion in federal money gets spent based on the Census, and Congressional seats allotted. We’ll have more people to blame.”

He said the economy is a mix of jobs/income, demographics, capital/ money markets, government/laws and regulatory changes. “Really it’s all about jobs and income, with demographics a big factor. The Federal Reserve is still in existence; and the best thing they can do right now is nothing.”

He said the rest of the world’s “not doing so hot,” including China with the second largest economy worldwide. “The key question is what, when, why and how can one or all of those things change? And the other key is, what clouds are on the horizon?

“If there’s a cloud, it’s debt. Household debt is in good shape now, but we also have corporate debt and government debt. ‘Government’ is all levels from federal to HOA’s; anybody who can say no has regulatory power.”

Gaines said 2019 was a good year; and 2020 will be good but slower. The “generator” is personal consumption. “It’s your patriotic duty to spend everything you can.”

He sees few problems with spending, jobs and unemployment, but housing starts never fully recovered the last 10 years – though they are now starting to improve.

“The U.S. economy is no longer ‘goods producing,’ but now is a ‘service industry’.”

In the longer term, he said profit and debt are important. “Jobs continue to be created, about 1 million versus an average unemployment rate of 5.9 percent. So what’s the problem? I don’t know either.”

“Unemployed” is defined as not working and looking for work, he said; but some aren’t working and have quit looking.

He discussed the Consumer Confidence Index, and Federal Funds interest rates on 10-year Treasury notes, then narrowed comments to Texas.

The “teens” decade was one of the top two here, with the state economy outpacing the rest of America. Texas had a recession 1985-86 to 1991, but not since, even though Texas’ energy sector was down. Now U.S. energy production has gained control worldwide, led by Texas.

Texas has the second highest employment growth in the country, and jobs growth will probably be 2 to 2.5 percent, adding about 260,000 jobs per year.

Texas and the U.S. aren’t in recession now, he said, but cycles and another recession is inevitable. “But it won’t be like 2007-09, and probably not this year. And we don’t know how long it will last.”

On population growth, Gaines said Texas gained more than 4 million people in 10 years and about 2.5 million jobs. For 2020-24, job growth is estimated at 1,291,800, with population rising 2,472,415 – “And if there are that many people, that’s 3 million more vehicles.”

About oil and gas, Gaines said the U.S. became #1 oil producer in the world in 2018 – and Texas produced 40 percent of the total. He discussed rig counts and price per barrel, and compared frakking output to the next states in numbers, Florida and California.

“When Texas becomes an independent republic again …” Gaines joked, and the audience laughed.

Gaines showed 2020 population projections for Texas’ large cities, Dallas/Fort Worth to San Antonio and Houston and compared 2018 and’19 figures to 2020 expectations.

Specifically about Kerr County, Gaines said jobs have been stable the past seven years and growth of about 5 percent is sustainable and desirable.

About unemployment, Gaines said, “In Aggie-speak, we ain’t got none!”

He said average weekly wages increased a solid 3.1 percent per year.

“Texas outpaced everybody. We built the wall on the wrong damn river. We needed the wall on the Red River to keep out the Yankees,” Gaines said, to audience laughter and applause.

He noted 96 of Texas’ 254 counties lost population, especially bordering Louisiana and in West Texas. “People are going to metropolitan areas, with 87 percent in the I-35 corridor and east; and 67 percent are in the ‘urban triangle’ of I-35 to I-45 and I-10.”

Gaines talked about age distribution, saying the “magic retirement age of 65” was set by the federal government in 1934 when there were several people working, for every retiree. Now 2.4 people are working for every retiree, he said.

He outlined the age spread with Gen Z, Gen Y, Gen X and “Boomers,” saying in 1934 they didn’t even list an “85+” group. “And now U.S. birth rates are almost below ‘replacement rate’,” he said.

“Texas’ median age is 34.7 years. We’re a ‘young’ state. Only Alaska and Utah are that low,” he said, adding the really good news is that guys are living longer now.

Texas population 1970-2010 grew by 13.9 million, he said; and 2010-2050 the estimate is 34 million more.

He also specified Kerr County population age range, agreeing it’s heavy with 55-73 years, and a lot of 74-plus. Gaines estimated Kerr population growth to “slow down substantially” while saying the Census estimates are “a little above that.”

He talked about median home prices in Texas and Kerr County, overall tax burden, and housing sales by prices – no surprise to audience members. “Our problem is affordability, defined by how much money down and how much per month, compared to income. The farther apart those figures are, the less affordable a house is. People can generally afford three times their annual income, but that situation is getting worse,” Gaines said.

He discussed residential construction indexes, and housing construction permits, saying the multi-family market increased due to the recession.

“Not nearly enough single-family permits have been issued; and low supply and high demand equals higher prices.”

In Kerr, median home price is now $249,000, and in Texas, $240,000 – again, no surprise to the audience. And 67 percent of 2019 sales were homes $150,000-400,000.

He said 2020 will probably be a good year for home sales – if builders can find buildable lots. “The lot price and finding construction people are the main two problems, influenced by rural land prices.”

By the Real Estate Center’s charts, the Hill Country is in Region 7, an area from Waco to Austin and west.

After a welcome by Brian Bowers, the other sessions concerned an update on the Arcadia Live project in downtown Kerrville; an overview of progress by the City on the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, plus a presentation on Texas Workforce Commission services.