KISD calls election for two trustees

On Jan. 13, Kerrville school trustees approved Career/Technology courses; called a trustee election for May 2 for two seats; and celebrated School Trustee Month by receiving compliments and gifts from a student group.

2020-21 Career/Technology courses

With no discussion, Kerrville school trustees voted to approve new course offerings for the 2020-21 school year.

The administration said the listed courses offer added opportunities for Tivy High School students to earn state credit while “learning valuable post-secondary skills or exploring areas of interest.”

The courses include:

• Veterinary Medical applications;

• Practicum in Graphic Design and Illustration;

• Practicum of Audio/Video production;

• Securities and investments;

• Practicum in Education and Training;

• Practicum in Health Science;

• Pharmacology;

• Practicum in Culinary Arts;

• Principles of Applied Engineering;

• Robotics I and II;

• Practicum in Manufacturing;

• Project-based Research;

• Aviation Maintenance;

• Aircraft Frame Technology;

• Practicum in Transportation Systems;

• Introductions to Aerospace and Aviation; and to Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Flight;

• And Aviation Ground School.

Under “Other electives,” trustees’ list had Technical Theater I-IV for grades 9-12.

Board of Trustee election

The trustees voted unanimously to call a Board of Trustees election on May 2, 2020.

Trustee candidates for single-member District 2, the expiring term of Jack Stevens, and single-member District 5, the expiring term of Rolinda Schmidt, will be elected this year.

The election will be held at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St.

Jan. 15 is the first day to file for candidacy; and Feb. 14 is the last day to file for candidacy.

Early voting will begin on April 20 and end on April 28, also at the Cailloux Theater.

Candidates wishing to file for this election can pick up and submit information packets in the KISD superintendent’s office during the filing period. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Jan. 15-Feb. 13; and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Recognitions/Inspiring

Innovation

The trustee meeting started with a student presentation for School Board Recognition Month, an annual observance each January.

A group of seven students from various campuses, and a principal substituting for a ninth one, lined up in the board room to recite an original “Ode to KISD School Board,” an rhyming poem, two lines per student. Trustees also received gift bags that included a printed copy of the same ode.

Also recognized at this meeting were nine members of the Tivy High School girls’ volleyball team whose season finished with a 31-12 record and a bi-district championship.

And Tivy football coach David Jones introduced senior (graduating) members of the Antler football team, saying it’s official, the Antlers were rated in Texas Football magazine as No. 10 on a list of the 10 best teams in Texas 5A football.

Each player introduced himself to trustees, answered questions about their future college and sports plans, and were complimented by trustees on their sports skills, student leadership and individual classroom performances.

Also applauded were a group of National Honor Society students who are working on a current project to build 12 wooden “little free library” “boxes,” and announced they gained funding from a presentation to the Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library recently. They called their project a collaboration in community literacy; and said THS art students will paint the boxes.

The students have pledged to keep each little free library filled with books for a variety of ages of readers, and help children and adults maintain a love for reading.

They said they also volunteer for Habitat for Humanity two days a week; and are building a greenhouse in the school shop to be used by Tivy’s special education students.

Policy updates

Assistant Superintendent Wade Ivy stepped trustees and the audience through a series of policy updates, the first of several they are likely to see in coming months, Ivy said, following the State House and Senate bills concerning education that were passed in the last session.

Topics in the policy changes ranged from calling emergency meetings with certain advance notice; public participation at different meetings; who can handle investments; and safety program/risk management in emergency plans; to technology resources related to cybersecurity; how firearms are considered secured on campuses; and how school safety transfers from TEA-designated “unsafe schools” are to be handled.

There also are new UIL rules for marching band members who will have to get physical exams; and a district can add that requirement to other groups, too.

TEA now wants “threat assessment reports” from districts, but Ivy hasn’t seen a form for that yet.

A superintendent can suspend news releases under the Public Information Act under certain emergencies such as fire or flooding.

Bond 2018 Update

Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust outlined updates in the 2018 Bond Issue spending plans, saying they’ve split Package 2 (not the new HPMS or ag facility) into three planning sections to get good “guaranteed maximum pricing.”

Roofs and HVAC will be handled first.

Second will be “21st century renovations” that includes flexible learning spaces. Foust said special glass walls and other materials for those proved expensive, and now, only the elementary spaces are guaranteed unless they can save some money elsewhere.

Last to be handled will be “civil improvements” to include drainage and ADA accessibility.

Foust said if things are cut in the second section, they will bring back a few things to section three including a roofed link between the two buildings at Daniels Elementary.

He said the Tivy Ag facility design will be done by March or April, bid in May, and construction could run late June this year to April 2021. At the new HPMS, he said they could be pouring concrete by late January.

And KISD will hold a second bond sale in late January.

Proposed 2020-21

school calendar

Ivy showed trustees and the audience a look at a proposed 2020-21 school calendar as formed by campus representatives.

He said two versions were sent to campuses in December for comparison and this version was preferred by about two-thirds of those responding. Ivy said that was probably because this one includes a full week off for Thanksgiving 2020, a winner they tried last November which proved popular.

Having the next school year end for students Friday, June 4, 2021, wasn’t unpopular enough to change their selection, he said. Graduation in 2021 also would be on June 4.

This calendar has school starting next August on the fourth Monday, Aug. 24, and includes a two-week Christmas vacation, and Spring Break March 15-19 with a possible extra day March 12, if not needed for bad weather make-up day.

Ivy said this calendar also meets the requirements of the KISD’s position as a District of Innovation.

A future vote will finalize the choice of the next school calendar.

A couple trustees asked if Ivy could add notes on the calendar for STAAR testing dates, for parents’ information. He said that would be difficult to add to the already listed “legend” but they might be able to issue a second calendar sheet with those dates marked.