CP FFA wins State Championship

Morgan Meyer, the agriculture science teacher at Center Point ISD, said she accompanied her FFA students to the state “Leadership Development Event” held in Huntsville on Dec. 7; and one team of three students returned to Center Point with a state championship, while the other team of four placed second in the state.

The Greenhand Team and Senior Agriculture quiz teams qualified for the state competition by finishing first or second in one of the state’s 66 district competitions; and first or second in one of 12 area competitions.

More than 5,400 entrants began the state-wide tournament in 13 different events that reflect classroom instruction in basic leadership skills.

The state champions entered as a “senior team,” three members who are not first-year ag students.

They were named state champions by placing first out of 665 statewide entries before the elimination rounds in this contest.

The “greenhand team” that placed second in the state competed in that classification as first-year ag students.

They placed second in the state out of 564 entries.

In each level, teams were comprised of three to four members.

That’s a lot of brain and memory power concentrated in middle school and high school students, all focused for this competition on a series of “Future Farmers of America” topics.

The team members included CPISD seniors Maegan Monje, and Blake Mills; junior class members Paige Ponce; sophomore Savannah Black; and CPISD eighth-graders Kodi Morris, Casey Vincent, and Mario Bryan.

Preparation

Mills said they studied a lot of long hours in advance from five “books” provided by the FFA organization on the topics of:

• National and Texas FFA;

• Parliamentary procedure (“how to run a meeting,” Mills said);

• Agricultural issues;

• And farm facts.

At the competition, the senior team members of Mills, Monje and Black had to answer, on paper, 150 questions, a combination of true-false and multiple choice questions, out of the study books.

For example, one multiple choice question asked student contestants to choose which of the possible answers was the correct one to say how many pounds a bushel of certain farm products weighs.

Mills and Monje started in FFA in eighth grade, they said; and Ponce just joined FFA this year.

They said that at CPISD when a student signs up for an ag class; they also become members of the FFA.

This year this competition was at Sam Houston State University; and previously was held at Tarleton University and at Palo Alto College.

The steps leading to the state contest include district, area and state levels; and two teams move upward per round.

For the quiz questions, Meyer said the national FFA produces the “farm facts” and other sections; and the students have to know the topics in every section.

Meyers went to state contest herself as a student and FFA member.

Her students now tell her the quizzes get harder at each level as they advance from district to area to state.

Ponce said, “It’s fun, really hard but fun.”

Meyer said they have to remember that under the rules, if a senior team wins at state, those specific team members cannot go back to compete at that level again.

However, the Greenhand team members can return to compete again next year.

“I’m scouting for new team members already,” Meyers said.

Meyer said LDE along with career development and public speaking development are the bigger competitions for Center Point students; and this year was the first time their teams advanced to state level.

“During the competition, the Greenhand Team was first for a few minutes, until the seniors ruined it,” Meyers said, smiling, recalling the way the competition proceeded.

She said pins were given to the top 10 scoring individuals and team pins awarded.

Mills said they studied to know what all the material is; and out of 150 questions, they answered 121 of them correctly.

Long-term goals

Now that this year’s competition is done; these students also see long-term goals in this study and exercise.

Meyer said, “The kids get cool pins and a banner to display here, but they also gain study skills. And these winning competitions are a factor in future scholarships for them.”

She said FFA is organized in 12 “areas” in Texas; and there are other contests going on in each of them. If two teams advance from each area, that’s 24 teams at major competitions.

For this state-wide contest, the Center Point students traveled with Meyer the Thursday before the Friday-Saturday events. The seven students and Meyer stayed in Conroe in a hotel, then went to the SHSU campus for the actual competitions.

After all the contests are held, she said, the judges name the top 10 individuals and the top 10 teams; and the team members find out what questions they missed.

Other “gains” from these studies and competitions are that the students make friends now from all over the state, before leaving Center Point.

“It makes it a lot easier to make connections and have conversations and get jobs,” she said.

Meyer added, pointing to their team jackets, “Now they all recognize the blue and gold; and it’s a great conversation-starter.”

Future plans

For these current CPISD students, their FFA interests and unfinished plans for college include entomology (the study of bugs) for Ponce.

Monje said she was headed for veterinary science, but she also worked on floral culture as an eighth grader. She said she has two options for college destinations.

Mills had a long list of interests, present and future, including entomology, vet science, preparatory public speaking, plus pigs and chickens as livestock projects. He also has served as an area FFA officer.

He already is committed to attending Texas Tech University.

Mills recommends FFA as providing tools for success as an adult, career and college readiness, and leadership in general.

The Texas FFA is the nation’s largest state FFA association, with a membership of more than 137,000 active members.