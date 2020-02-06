Fifer tells story of America’s ‘Buffalo Soldiers’

Clifton Fifer Jr. presented a program Saturday on “Buffalo Soldiers,” depicting those scouts and trackers for the U.S. military by his own replica uniform and his historical details and a cappella songs about the portion of the Black community known as “Black Seminole Indians.”

Fifer’s free program was held in the Regional History Center at the public library, and attended by about three dozen people, more than the staff originally set out chairs for.

Fifer provided props such as a buffalo skin, a rawhide on wood horse saddle, three styles of hats and caps they wore, and some handmade replicas of 1800s toys. But mostly the retired history teacher from Kerrville ISD told stories, about real people and real post-Civil War history.

And he drew several questions from the interested audience.

History first

Buffalo soldiers were descendants of runaway and freed slaves in the South who first lived in Florida among the Seminoles, eventually intermarrying with them. When that tribe was forced by the U.S. government to march to Oklahoma reservations, they were forced into close contact with sworn enemies, Creek Indians, a failure in U.S. government policy.

Some Black Seminoles instead moved to the U.S./Mexico border and as military Buffalo soldiers, guarded the border against Apache Indians, or worked as scouts (“independent contractors”) and trackers for the U.S. military, fighting other Native American tribes.

“The U.S. military needed people who knew the Plains, who could fight with what Indians called ‘eagle eyes.’ They rode just as hard and subsisted on low rations; and were the best scouts and trackers,” Fifer said.

Their connection to Kerr County came through the “colored troops” of the Buffalo Soldier regiment. These young men produced four Medal of Honor winners whose descendants are known in Kerrville: Lillian Warren, Sylvia Lewis and Charlie Payne.

The medal winners were Pvts. Adam Paine; Pompey Factor, Isaac Payne and John Ward.

Fifer said in the Cavalry units of post-Civil War military, the Black troops were assigned together in units under White NCOs and trained in the Ninth and Tenth Cavalry at Fort Davis, Texas and Fort Huachuca, Ariz., among others.

“They were Black warriors on the Western plains in units established in 1866 by President Grant,” Fifer said. “After the Civil War, the Black warriors were the first peacetime army. And to many of them, there was no choice of failure. It was their opportunity to become something bigger than they had ever been.

“They were paid $13 a month and took an oath to obey orders the soldiers’ way. They left the cotton fields to follow their dreams. And the highest rank they could attain was sergeant.”

From Fort Leavenworth, Kan., in 1867 they were dispersed to the Western Plains.

“When the Cheyenne Indians and others saw them, on horseback and draped with buffalo skins for warmth, and wearing muskrat hats with earpieces, the native peoples called them ‘buffalo men.’ They recognized the same fighting spirit, I think, out of respect; but some used the term as one of contempt.”

He said Black Seminoles joined the U.S. Army for the uniform, the pay, a horse of their own they had to care for, and half a tent if they had a buddy.

They were mostly single, and also were issued a pouch called a “housewife” with supplies in the pockets.

“They did lots of drills on horseback and on foot; and escort duties; while the Cavalry foot soldiers did all the fighting and work on the ground. General Garrison at Fort Davis took care of them, expecting good moral conduct, reading and writing skills, and had during their service the lowest desertion rate of any troops.”

He said some were sent to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, and then to Fort Lancaster northwest of Kerr County.

Fifer said that a Buffalo soldiers’ unit arrived at Fort Lancaster to find Comanchero raiders and Indians attacking the fort; and fought their way into the fort to join the battle. When it was still an impasse after four days, with ammunition running low, the Buffalo soldiers decided to distract the Indians by running many riderless horses outside the fort as a lure. It worked, and when the large number of Indians left to chase the horses, the few Comancheros left, too.

He told a story about Abner Doubleday, known for inventing baseball, who taught the soldiers to play baseball in 1874, and said that meant Jackie Robinson was not the first Black man to break the color barrier in that sport.

“Kerrville’s Minor League Baseball Team had four players inducted into the National Hall of Fame,” Fifer said.

“Doubleday also led two different units in the Red River Campaign and they were stationed a short time at Camp Verde,” Fifer said.

When Isaac Payne distinguished himself in battle, Doubleday was the officer who wrote the inscription for Payne to receive his Medal of Honor.

Other Buffalo Soldiers served under a Lt. Bullis at Brackettville, Texas, and when some of the Medal of Honor recipients died, they were buried at Fort Concho.

Fifer talked about a Black woman named Kathy Williams, the only known female Buffalo soldier. “She didn’t want to be a cook or seamstress or laundress, and at 6-feet-plus tall and 180 pounds, she passed herself off as a man. She passed the physical of the time, and served about two years until she became ill, and the doctor insisted she had to take off her clothes for an examination,” Fifer said. “She was described as a ‘handsome-looking lady’.

“To keep from being a laughingstock, the military quietly discharged her. But she had to fight repeatedly to get her pension.”

Fifer said two other Black ladies were found to be serving as military men, too, and when Williams was discovered, they also chose to leave the service.

Fifer also told the story of the first Black graduate of West Point Military Academy, who went from graduation to a quartermaster assign- ment, to accusations of theft of $2,000 and court-martial, when it was his senior officer’s responsibility. Fifer said the accused was so popular around Fort Davis that civilian townspeople raised $1,700 of it to pay back the loss, but the Black engineer was still dishonorably discharged.

President Bill Clinton fully pardoned this soldier in 1976, Fifer said.

“We are all the same people. If we can’t get along here, we won’t get along up or down there either,” Fifer said.

Audience questions

Fifer said the last Black U.S. military unit was disbanded in 1944. “A bunch of them fought in World War II,” he said. “The Tuskegee Airmen were part of those troops. But the 10th Armored Calvary Unit at Fort Hood has a buffalo as its unit insignia.”

There was a long silence in the history books about the Black Seminoles and Buffalo soldiers, Fifer said, until about 10 years ago.

In the early years, their terms of enlistment were three years.

He displayed the rawhide and wood saddle that was common for use in the Cavalry, saying it was made for the comfort of the horse, not the rider, and soldiers had to have “lots more physical padding than I have” to use it comfortably.