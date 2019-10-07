Soldan named president of County Treasurers’ Association of Texas

Kerr County Treasurer Tracy Soldan was installed recently as the new president of the County Treasurers’ Association of Texas for a term spanning 2019-20.

The local elected official was celebrated as she stepped up to assume her statewide leadership role during the 71st Annual County Treasurers’ Association Conference on Sept. 11 in Tyler. She follows outgoing CTAT President Jan Hartl, the treasurer for Wilson County.

Soldan was installed by the Honorable Susan F. Harris, judge of Kerr County Court at Law, at the installation banquet in her honor, with family and friends in attendance.

In her inaugural speech, Soldan inspired fellow treasurers across the Lone Star State by advising them as follows: “…integrity matters, your accuracy matters, and the way you treat people matters. Take pride in the work you do, the person you are, and the difference you make. Let’s rise to a higher level, so we can be the difference.”

Those final three words – “Be the Difference” – is the motto Soldan selected for her year as president.

“Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does,” she said, citing American philosopher William James.

In 2011, Soldan decided to run for public office when the previous county treasurer retired. Her bid to be the next Kerr County treasurer was successful as she won over the voters’ support.

When Soldan first took office, she was no newcomer to public service. She had already been serving Kerr County citizens as an assistant auditor.

Throughout her years of service, Soldan’s dedication to pursuing excellence in public service has prepared her well to lead the association’s 245 members to excellence in their own county governmental entities.

Kerr County Treasurer Soldan is the chief financial custodian for Kerr County. Her office is in Suite BA106 in the lower level of the Kerr County Courthouse Annex, 700 Main Street in Kerrville. It can be reached by calling 792-2276.

Joining Soldan as CTAT executive board leaders for the next term are: Mitzi Baker, president-elect, of Midland County; Donna Early, first vice president, of Cass County; Jennifer Henderson, second vice president, of Schleicher County; Gayla Hawkins, treasurer, of Grayson County, and, Karrie Crownover, secretary, of Burnet County.