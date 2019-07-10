KPD: Arrest made in morning assault

A suspect is in custody and charged with aggravated assault for his suspected role in an attack on a local man and leaving the victim with injuries described as “severe.”

According to Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Chuck Bocock, officers received a call requesting a welfare check on a man believed to be sleeping on the ground of a Schreiner One parking lot sidewalk located in the 800 block of Water St. at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“Upon arrival, a known homeless man was found severely injured and it was determined he was the victim of an aggravated assault,” Bocock said. “The victim was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center, where he was later air lifted to University Hospital.”

According to Bocock, a suspect was identified four hours later in the park below the area of the assault.

“At approximately 12:30 hours, Alexander Scott Haley, who is also known to be homeless, was located in Louise Hays Park,” Bocock said. “The officer’s investigation showed that Haley was involved in the assault and was subsequently arrested.”

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Aggravated assault is a second degree felony with a punishment of two to 20 years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.

Bocock said the case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact Kerrville Police Department Investigator James Machetta at 258-1314.