KPD arrests suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries

Investigators with the Kerrville Police Department have announced the arrest of a suspect believed to be responsible for a rash of motor vehicle burglaries reported in late October.

According to KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Francisco Alejandro Uballe, 21, was arrested on Nov. 11 on two charges of Burglary of a Vehicle and one charge of Theft of a Firearm.

“On October 28, 2019 Kerrville Police Department officers responded to nine vehicles which had been burglarized overnight in the area around Coronado Street and West Lane,” Lamb said. “A variety of items were stolen from these vehicles and each vehicle that had been burglarized had been left unlocked. Other vehicles in the area, which were locked, had not been broken into. At the time of the report there was no suspect information or evidentiary leads.”

Two days later, Lamb said, KPD officers were dispatched to a local restaurant for a report of a disturbance involving a group of males stating that one of the suspects was reportedly displaying a firearm.

“Officers made an investigative stop on a vehicle leaving the scene, which matched the description given by employees of the restaurant and identified the driver as Francisco Alejandro Uballe,” Lamb said.

During the course of the investigation into the disturbance and subsequent detention of Uballe following the incident, a stolen firearm was recovered from the vehicle and it was determined that the firearm had been stolen from a vehicle in Comfort, Lamb said.

“An arrest warrant was issued for Uballe for that offense and he was subsequently arrested,” Lamb said. “During an interview with KPD investigators, Uballe confessed to between 25-35 vehicle burglaries over the course of several weeks.”

According to Lamb, KPD investigators recovered stolen property from multiple Oct. 28 burglaries from Uballe’s home following his arrest.

“He (Uballe) is being investigated for multiple counts of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle with warrants being issued in the immediate future,” Lamb said.

Burglary of a Motor Vehicle is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and/or up to a $4,000 fine.

The Kerrville Police Department is still actively investigating this case, as numerous items have not been traced back to their rightful owners. The list of items includes sunglasses, jewelry, and firearms accessories. Anyone with information regarding this case may contact the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181 and reference Case # 1902716.

Additionally, the Kerrville Police Department would like to remind the public to always lock their vehicles, even in their own driveways, and hide or remove any items of value.