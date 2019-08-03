Bressler travels to D.C. to hear of changes to organ donation

Kent Bressler of Kerrville was invited to Washington, D.C., in early July to hear first-hand the new initiative from the White House on simplifying kidney patients’ access to transplants.

Bressler is a kidney transplant recipient and is on the national board of the "American Association of Kidney Patients,” working toward the same aim.

He accompanied other AAKP officials to the signing in the nation’s capital when a new executive order from President Donald Trump was revealed.

That Executive Order included the following points:

• “Immunosuppressive Bill” will be reborn in legislation this year;

• The Administration will honor the concept of pre-existing conditions for insurance purposes;

• Introduction of five new “renal payment models,” one mandatory, four optional; allows for rewards or bonus for better patient outcomes;

• Higher payments for early detection, home dialysis, and pre-emptive transplant;

• Protection for caregivers and donors to include FMLA;

• Major focus on assisting patients in making their own care decisions and starting with stages 3 and 4 as a component of early detection;

• Helping support research for artificial wearable and implantable kidneys through kidney;

• Increasing number of organs available for transplant by eliminating organ wasting;

• Transparency for cost of drugs, transplant surgery, dialysis; no more hidden costs or surprise medical bills to the patient;

• 10. Reducing the organ donor list.

Bressler defined “pre-emptive transplant” as the option for a patient of getting a transplanted kidney even before that patient actually starts on any dialysis treatment.

AAKP response

“AAKP has worked collaboratively with friends and stakeholder allies over the past five years to advance our shared principles and strategy of better empowering kidney patient consumers through the vigorous and unapologetic defense of patient care choice, advocacy of earlier disease detection and treatment and full support for innovation including the Kidney Health Initiative, the Kidney Precision Medicine Project and KidneyX,” said Diana Clynes, executive director, AAKP.

“Our efforts have focused on both the Executive Branch and Congress; and AAKP has been proudly bipartisan in our relationships and non-partisan in in our operations.

“Today is an important day for kidney patients – as President Donald Trump and Health & Human Services Secretary Alexander Alex Azar announce the ‘Advancing American Kidney Health Initiative,’ Clynes said that day.

“AAKP will continue to honor our mission to empower patients through better policies for patients – and we look forward to involving you as we begin the ‘Decade of the Kidney.’

“Moving forward, AAKP will need your help to keep impacting policy and advancing innovation. You know that kidney disease is not a spectator sport – and AAKP deeply appreciates your ongoing commitment to stand in the arena and fight for patients – and their right to pursue their dreams and aspirations.”

Citizen and organizational support

The AAKP, America's largest and oldest fully independent kidney patient advocacy organization, enthusiastically endorses President Donald Trump and his health policy team in their bold and bipartisan efforts to fully empower kidney patient consumers and save kidney patient lives through greater care choice and innovations aimed at preventing and better managing kidney diseases.

Since the 2016 election, the AAKP says, the Trump Administration has actively engaged kidney patients to learn how status quo kidney care, and some related special interests, lack transparency; create barriers to more accessible home care and kidney transplants; and interfere with a patients ability to pursue aspirations including keeping a job, owning a home or starting a family.

The July announcement on “Advancing the American Kidney Health Initiative” is smart policy that benefits patients and taxpayers alike and marks the start of what AAKP has termed “The Decade of the Kidney.”

The AAKP defines that as an era that will be remembered for kidney precision medicine, greater access to kidney transplantation and less organ discards, the first artificial implantable kidneys and a departure from the default reliance on burdensome and highly antiquated in-center kidney dialysis care," according to Richard A. Knight, president.

Knight himself is a 23-year kidney patient, 3-year hemo-dialysis patient and successful 13-year transplant recipient.

Paul T. Conway is chair of Policy and Global Affairs, and immediate past president of AAKP.

He also is a 38-year kidney patient, near 3-year peritoneal dialysis patient and successful 23-year transplant recipient.

The American Association of Kidney Patients is celebrating its 50th anniversary as the oldest and largest independent kidney patient organization in the country, and the strongest advocates for kidney patient consumer care choice.

From 1969-1973, AAKP patients led the effort in the U.S. Congress and with senior White House officials to establish the “End Stage Renal Disease Program,” which has saved more than a million lives through modern dialysis coverage.

AAKP announced the start of the ‘Decade of the Kidney’ in June, 2019, and is currently conducting the largest voter registration drive ever among kidney patients, caregivers and professionals, aimed at increasing kidney patient voice in policy decisions as “Kidney Voters.” AAKP fights for patient care choice, early detection; increased kidney transplantation and pre-emptive transplantation; protection of the patient/physician relationship; promotion of research and innovation; and the elimination of barriers for patient access to available treatment options.

For more information on AAKP, visit the website www.aakp.org.