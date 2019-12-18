KISD: CTE courses, campus upgrades

Kerrville school trustees discussed career-tech programs, a BT Wilson campus improvement plan, and math assessments related to algebra students, during their Dec. 16 regular meeting.

CTE programs

Assistant Superintendent Heather Engstrom presented a report titled “Empowering students and providing opportunities – CTE Certification Report.”

Her first illustration was of Career and Technological Education “2020 Programs of Study” which listed the following:

• Agriculture, food and natural resources;

• Architecture and construction;

• Arts, A/V technology and communications;

• Business, marketing and finance;

• Education and technology;

• Health services; hospitality and tourism;

• Manufacturing;

• Science, technology and engineering;

• Transportation, distribution.

Engstrom said the new CTE courses for 2020 programs include veterinary medical applications; practicum in graphic design and illustration, practicum of audio/video production, securities and investments, practicum in health science, practicum in culinary arts, principles of applied engineering, robotics I and II, practicum in manufacturing, project-based research, aviation maintenance, aircraft frame technology, practicum in transportation science, introduction to aerospace and aviation, introduction to unmanned aerial vehicle flight, and aviation ground school.

Engstrom said there were changes at the state level, for example in the four levels of culinary arts classes, with the level 4 class including hands-on experience.

She said locally they are also highlighting manufacturing which includes robotics.

She’s asking the board to consider especially the fourth-year “practicum” courses including cyber security and all the aviation- and veterinary-related courses.

The last group has medical applications.

Engstrom asked for approval from trustees on all the listed courses, though not all of them will be implemented by August 2020. For example, they plan to focus first on the pilot side of aviation courses, and less on the maintenance side.

B.T. Wilson Improvement Plan

Principal Tana Althaus reported to trustees on a “targeted plan” for BT Wilson Sixth Grade Campus, a response months in the making after last school year’s state rating of KISD campuses had BT Wilson with an overall “D” rating.

Trustees offered a public hearing on this improvement plan, but there were no speakers requesting time at the podium.

Althaus discussed their “root cause analysis” leading to this plan, including previous meetings and training, which resulted in identifying two barriers to overcome and two prioritized focus areas to work on going forward.

She said in 2020, the difference will be in professional learning; a three-cycle monitoring process; ongoing formative assessment; and a survey distributed to parents, staff and students.

Questioned by trustees, Althaus said her teachers are on board for these improvements, and morale is good among teachers and students.

‘Beginning of year’ math report

Engstrom also presented a “Math Beginning of the Year Assessment” for the 2019-20 school year, under the district goal to ensure all students successfully complete algebra coursework.

The assessment for kindergarten through sixth grade is measured with the district’s “iStation” technology, she said, to track computation and algebraic reasoning; geometry, measurement and data analysis and number sense.

She showed charts measuring percentage of success in each of those grades by the percentage of students “on track,” “needs a little extra support” and “needs extra intervention.”

She also showed teacher-created assessments as data for grades 7 and 8, and said those assessments were created from released STAAR test items, and measures categories of probability and numeric operations, computations and algebraic relationships, geometry and measurement, and data analysis and personal financial literacy.

Her chart said 43 percent of seventh graders tested well, and 53 percent of eighth graders.

She said 78 percent of THS students scored at “approaches” while 40 percent scored at “meets” and 23 percent scored at “masters.”

RFP for selling district property

Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust presented information related to the future sale of the Hal Peterson Middle School property at 1607 Sidney Baker.

He said information from board policy guides the requirements of giving proper notice of the intent to sell district-owned real property, and the requirement of a board resolution to execute the sale.

The administration intends to recommend publishing a “request for proposal” for the property in 2020, to align with the opening of the new HPMS in August of 2021.

Audit report

A representative of the auditing firm Eide Bailly attended the meeting and told trustees he personally handled the audit for the school district and when it was done, the firm gave KISD an “unmodified” or “clean” opinion.

He said they found no issues with the district’s financials; and pointed out to trustees some comparative figures between the 2018 and 2019 audits. The fund balances and assets were higher he said, because of the issuance of bonds, while debt services figures also were bigger in 2019 for the same reason.

The district also has an unassigned amount of debt at about $10.1 million, compared to a debt service balance of $47,715,930.

Trustees voted 7-0 to accept the audit results.

Recognitions

Trustees recognized an All-State qualifier in cross-country, a freshman girl who won six of her seven meets.

And they recognized the Hal Peterson Middle School STEM program, represented by four students currently in the classes. After the instructor described their program, each student introduced themselves to trustees and talked about their robotics and other activities.

Update to elections calendar

An election for members of the board of trustees whose terms expire is held on the May uniform election date. In 2020, this school year, the uniform election date will be Saturday, May 2.

Trustee for single-member district 2, the expiring term of Jack Stevens, and for single-member district 5, the expiring term for Rolinda Schmidt, will be held.

The deadline to file for a place on the ballot is Feb. 14.

Early voting for this election will begin April 20 and end April 28. The election polling place will be the Kathleen C. Cailloux Theater at 910 Main St.

Upcoming Events report

The calendar for upcoming KISD events includes a regular trustee meeting on Jan. 13, 2020; and a special meeting for trustees on Jan. 23, 2020 for the next portion of the bond sale.

Other regular meetings are scheduled Feb. 17 and March 23.