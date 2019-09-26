Kerrville youth Noah Spino needs community’s help

Sixteen-year-old Noah Spino, a junior at Our Lady of the Hills Regional Catholic High School, and his family need the community’s help after Noah was diagnosed with three life-changing medical conditions in succession.

His current diagnosis is “Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia,” “Common Variable Immune Deficiency” and “Granulomatous-Lymphocytic Interstitial Lung Disease.”

It’s a lot for a teenager to learn to deal with, but Noah still attends OLH and plays football and baseball.

Parents Angela and Chris Spino are his main cheerleaders, along with his older sister Abigail who graduated from OLH last May and entered college at Mary Hardin Baylor this fall.

His mother calls him “the healthiest sick kid you’ve ever seen.”

But the medical care for Noah has taken a toll on his family’s finances in addition to Noah’s school attendance and participation. His father works at Peterson Health, and his mother works at St. Peter the Apostle Church in Boerne.

Upcoming fundraiser

A “Spino Soccer Spectacular” fundraiser has been organized for Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Notre Dame Catholic School playground, on the soccer field between Water and Main streets from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m.

Kerrville area residents are invited to attend, and contribute to Noah’s medical needs and the family’s finances. All proceeds go to medical expenses not covered by insurance.

Centerpiece of the fundraiser will be a soccer match between two teams formed for this cause.

Father Rafal Duda of Notre Dame Church, a former Polish professional soccer player, will captain one team.

Alain Peralt, a parishioner and current member of the St. Mary’s University soccer team, will be the other team captain.

To raise funds, Bill’s Bar-B-Que will be at the event selling $10 plates to include a barbecue sandwich, chips and a drink, either to eat while watching the game or for take-out.

There also will be a half-time shootout and more, for family fun; and free snow-cones from Kona Ice.

Attendees should bring their lawn chairs or blankets, to watch the game, play games, eat, drink (no alcoholic beverages) and have fun. In case of bad weather, the event will be held in the Notre Dame Gym.

Donations for the Spino family will be accepted upon entry. To sponsor a play or coach, contact Autumn at 329-0385.

Mother’s letter

Noah’s mother, Angela Spino wrote this letter last May for the Gofundme page they also have set up at: www.gofundme.com/noah039s-medical-fund, which has raised $12,970 so far.

“In July 2018, our lives changed,” she said. “We picked up our children, Abigail and Noah, from Catholic Heart Work Camp in Memphis, Tenn. At the work camp, Noah had volunteered cleaning yards and painting homes for indigent elderly homeowners. It was a Friday afternoon.

“We were headed to Pennsylvania to visit family. We noticed Noah didn’t look well, and he complained of a headache, but we thought he was exhausted from his week.

“By Sunday evening he said he was dizzy and still had a headache, so we took him to the local hospital. He was taken back (for treatment) immediately and within an hour we were told he was in need of a blood transfusion and he would be airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. After several days in ICU and three blood transfusions, he was moved to a regular room, where we spent the rest of the week. He was treated for pneumonia, and diagnosed with ‘Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia.’

“Arriving home, he began seeing a hematologist in San Antonio. He had weekly blood draws, then bi-weekly, as he slowly weaned off steroids. He was doing well and his hemoglobin level was staying steady.

“Then, in October, he came down with pneumonia. When he did not improve with treatment, he had a CT scan, which showed nodules on his lungs. He was hospitalized for nine days and had many tests run; lung biopsy, bronchoscopy and blood work for everything! He was diagnosed with ‘Common Variable Immune Deficiency’ (CVID), which is a rare primary immune deficiency.

“Weeks later, the results from the biopsy and bronchoscopy came back. We learned that he likely has an even rarer lung disease, ‘Granulomatous-Lymphocytic Interstitial Lung Disease’ (GLILD) and had mushroom fungi growing in his lungs. Furthermore, an additional surgery would be needed to confirm the GLILD diagnosis.

“We have opted to treat him for the CVID at home, subcutaneous, rather than in a clinic,” Angela and Chris said. “A nurse came and taught us how to give him the infusions and we are slowly adjusting to the two-hour weekly treatment. He has become more ‘comfortable’ while receiving the infusion. He walks around with the pump and plays video games. He also began helping with the process. He knows how to fill the syringes and start the pump, and the other night, he removed the needles himself.

“This is a big step for him. Eventually he will need to be able to administer it to himself, since the frequency of this treatment might change, but will remain life-long,” she said.

“On April 16th, he had lung surgery to remove a nodule that had significantly grown since October and to confirm the GLILD diagnosis. This was by far the hardest surgery for not only Noah but for us. There were tons of variables we had to prepare for, the worst being complete removal of his lower left lobe. Fortunately, the doctors were able to do a wedge resection to completely remove the nodule.”

The days following the surgery were really hard, she said. Noah was in so much pain from the large chest tube that was in his side. He stayed pretty medicated, but would cry and moan in pain.

“As a parent, not being able to comfort your child was the worst feeling ever. Once the chest tube was removed, he started to feel better and is now on the road to recovery. He went back to school a few weeks ago, and seems to be doing well. I think he enjoys having friends carry his backpack for him!”

“We recently received the results of the surgical biopsy and now have a definitive diagnosis. Noah’s GLILD was confirmed. It is aggressive and will likely require chemotherapy. This is a very serious condition. This news has us devastated and brokenhearted.

“We are attempting to stay positive, count our blessings, and fight this illness with all resources available. We are determined to find the best treatment options possible which might require travel to major medical centers outside of Texas.

“In the meantime, Noah looks great! He played baseball, he went to the formal dance, and he is able to go to school. Sometimes, for a brief moment, it is easy to forget just how sick he really is.

“Emotionally and financially, we are completely exhausted. Being able to process the diagnosis and juggle five specialists while trying to keep a ‘normal’ family life is hard enough. Add in the financial burden and there is even more emotional turmoil. Sixty dollar co-pays, $323 fungal medicine, gas to San Antonio and back, parking fees, etc. - it adds up very quickly and some months are far worse than others.

“This financial necessity causes other bills to fall behind, which then causes late fees and penalties. It is a vicious cycle. Also we have begun making payment arrangements for all the medical bills that insurance didn’t cover and our out of pocket expenses. Currently, these bills add up to more than $23, 000. Noah is only 16. So, we have at least another calendar year of private insurance before he qualifies for Medicaid - which means another $10,000 of medical expenses (deductible and out-of-pocket limits).

“We don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but we try to focus on today and trust in God to provide for tomorrow.”

The Spinos added this update in late July:

“Last week we went to the hematologist and his hemoglobin is at 13.5, which is awesome! We will return in three months.

“Yesterday we saw the immunologist. For now, we will continue the subq treatments of the immunoglobulin. He will adjust the dosage, if necessary, after he gets the results from the lab work.

“We discussed the GLILD in great length. He feels we need to take a conservative path on treatment of the GLILD because he is ‘healthy.’ He is reluctant to begin any chemotherapy drugs (very low dosage) at this point. He did prescribe a steroid inhaler to use daily to help keep the lungs open and clear. The doctor will look at his CT scans to begin monitoring the growth of the nodules, and possibly, repeat the scan every six months.

“Since Noah’s doctor only has one other case and that child is extremely ill, he is reaching out to a doctor in Wisconsin who has more experience with patients with GLILD, to share Noah’s case. He is hopeful that he will be able to guide us in the right direction and possibly give a little more insight on the disease. (He suggested the doctor might even want to see Noah, to follow his case, and will let me know.) He feels we diagnosed Noah very early and hopefully we are able to prevent future infections in the lungs which cause the GLILD to grow quickly. Follow up appointment is in late October.

“Noah had a pulmonologist appointment in August as well.”

His parents assessed Noah this fall as “in good spirits. He was unable to go to St. Croix with the youth group. However, Chris and I took him to Houston to see the Pirates play the Astros. We got to attend two games. He got five autographs and pictures with three players. He was extremely happy! He has been hanging out with friends and bugging us to get his permit to drive…so I guess you could say he is a typical 16-year-old boy! And the immunologist cleared Noah to play football as long as he acknowledges his limitations, takes breaks and stays hydrated.”

She said prayers to keep Noah as healthy as possible are certainly working, and they appreciate the prayers and work that everyone is doing for the family. “God is surrounding us and we are blessed.”