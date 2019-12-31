Kerr man killed in Hwy. 16 car crash

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatality accident that occurred Friday, Dec. 20 at 5:45 p.m. on Highway 16 between Kerrville and Fredericksburg.

According to DPS Trooper Orlando Moreno, the accident occurred 9.4 miles north of Kerrville and involved two vehicles driven by Kerrville residents.

Moreno said Lance Lamont Calhoun, 29, of Kerrville, was traveling south on Highway 16 in a 2008 Ford Edge, while Michelle Hardman Martin, 60, also of Kerrville was heading north in a 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

“For reasons not yet known, Ms. Martin veered into the southbound lane and sideswiped the driver side of the Ford,” Moreno said. “Mr. Calhoun died as a result of the collision and was pronounced at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and all the contributing factors are still unknown.”

Traffic was backed up for miles, with motorists held up for more than an hour while first responders attended to the victims and began the investigation.

On behalf of the department, Moreno said he would like to remind all drivers to control their speed, minimize distractions and not to drive fatigued.