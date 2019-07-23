Olympic Pool lifeguards exceed safety expectations

The Aquatics Division of the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department received an Unannounced Observational Audit by Jeff Ellis & Associates on Friday, July 5, and passed with honors. The Olympic Pool staff and facility, which consists of more than 20 seasonal personnel, received an overall score of “Exceeds Expectations,” which is the highest score attainable. This marks the second time this summer the Olympic Pool staff has exceeded safety expectations. Their first audit took place on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Staff were evaluated on their water rescue skills and management, including documentation, equipment, on-stand performance with guest surveillance, professionalism, attentiveness, vigilance, and the handling of a spinal injury management scenario for a conscious guest in the water. The supervisor was evaluated on overall proactive management of staff and the facility.

“We are extremely proud of the audit results and our aquatics team,” Parks and Recreation Director Ashlea Boyle said. “Aquatics safety is our No. 1 priority at the Olympic Pool, and our instructors and lifeguards take their jobs very seriously. To obtain an ‘Exceeds’ on not one but both audits is evidence of their vigilance and dedication to prevent an aquatic emergency. Please join us in congratulating the lifeguards when you visit the pool.”

The City of Kerrville has utilized the Jeff Ellis and Associates Aquatics Risk Management Program since 2009, which includes the training system for all lifeguards and on-site staff at the Olympic Pool. Jeff Ellis and Associates, a nationally recognized water safety training organization out of Florida, conducts two unannounced operational safety audits during the summer at the Olympic Pool to assist pool operations in evaluating their aquatic safety procedures and to ensure that the highest safety standards are being provided.

The audit process is a detail-oriented evaluation of staff, records, equipment, and implementation of techniques, and the comprehensive aquatics risk management program. The audit includes the use of hidden video surveillance with observation of each of the lifeguards on the stands. The auditors then announce themselves and test the rescue skills of the individual lifeguards and the entire team after the facility has closed for the day. Site inspection of signage and printed safety standards, licenses for the guards, and review of safety and rescue equipment is also conducted. An audit report is then prepared for management with any corrective measures identified.

Kerrville’s lifeguards go through a rigorous training course in which they learn how to properly recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies. Included in the training is Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) with Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and emergency oxygen, first-aid, spinal injury management, basic life support skills, and much more. Training does not stop at the course; a minimum of four hours of in-service training must be completed per month per lifeguard to keep them fresh on their skills in addition to the required amount of manikin and live guest drills to test the lifeguard’s vigilance during operating hours.

In addition to Boyle, the lifeguards are trained by Rosa Ledesma, Parks and Recreation specialist; Courtney LaQuey, Tourism and Event coordinator; and Jacob Pierz, Sports Complex maintenance worker. All are E&A ILTP Lifeguard Instructors.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department by calling 257-7300, via e-mail at recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.