Priour to retire at HCYR

Gary Priour of Ingram has guided the Hill Country Youth Ranch in Ingram ever since he founded the residential child care organization 42 years ago.

Now with a new leadership team in place, Priour is announcing his retirement.

“This is a unique model of child care in Texas, and now the future is in the hands of younger people,” Priour said last week in giving advance notice to the Community Journal and other media that have covered HCYR news for years.

“All three of the local papers have been here for openings and graduations and the fire in the fine arts center, over the years,” he said.

Resignation letter

Priour released the following letter in mid- August.

“Dear Friend,

“I’m writing this after another successful summer with our wonderful children.

“Truth is, the time has come for me to pass the baton. After 42 wonderful years of watching miracles happen, I’m happily exhausted and ready to watch a new generation of leadership lead the Ranch forward.

“We are so ready. We have the right team at the right time to carry on. Krystle Ramsay, a 14-year veteran at HCYR, will become executive director on Jan. 1. She’ll be surrounded by a host of qualified, credentialed and committed leaders. I couldn’t be more confident in the future. Krystle loves God, loves our children, and loves the program she has helped develop over the last decade and a half. Her leader-partners stand in the same values of faith and commitment, all dedicated to the healing and growth of wounded children.

“ Krystle and her team are already running the programs at all three campuses – so program operations won’t miss a beat. I’ll stick around to complete my beloved Ingram Campus Restoration projects (that will take the better part of two years). I’ll do some budget training and monitoring with the new team (42 years of balanced budgets and counting), and I’ll be available to meet with donors, the board and the leadership team as needed until, God willing, the fall of 2021.

“I’ll make the formal announcement at the Auxiliary Style Show and Auction on Sept. 24th. This event is so much fun, and it is the Auxiliary’s long-standing annual fundraiser that supports the educational grants for alumni and residential education expenses for residents. I hope you’ll come to share both the announcement and, more importantly, the 43rd Annual Auxiliary Style Show and Auction.

“In God we trust,

“Gary”

New ED

Krystle Ramsay, originally from Natalia, said, “I felt called to be here.”

She graduated from Baylor University in 2005 with a psychology degree, and started job hunting via the classifieds in the San Antonio Express-News.

She interviewed a week after graduation from an ad seeking mentors.

She said there were some surprises after working during college with inner city youth, but she felt welcomed immediately here.

“It was different, but I started working at Doss assessment center, hearing stories of trauma and abuse. I originally meant to get one year of experience and go to graduate school,” Ramsay said. “But once I started, I never felt ‘called out’ to go anywhere else.”

She said she worked in residential treatment centers, and then other different jobs, “and I feel this is where I need to be,” adding she also delayed at first and didn’t marry or have kids.

She said over the years she saw the needs in outside foster care, and in her opinion, the state’s version retraumatized children. She sees the HCYR’s foster care programs as being individualized to each child, “the right fit to make dynamic changes for children.”

“The social work piece was forefront and I got my master’s degree in social work from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2012.”

Ramsay is married now, to a firefighter/paramedic who works in San Antonio; and they have two children ages five and one.

She cited a real family atmosphere at the Youth Ranch including her own “littles” being taken care of sometimes by “our ‘littles’ at the Ranch.”

Priour said he feels ready to move on now, partially because of Ramsay’s 14 years at the Ranch.

And Ramsay said her relationship with Priour developed gradually over years.

“No one in the state of Texas has done what this guy has done, all the while balancing work and family.”

Priour said he’s become the “grandpa” recently, once he made his decision to retire. “Now I get to say, ‘Go ask Krystle;’ so she’s the ‘bad guy’,” he said.

She responded, “He knows where all the pipes and electrical wires come from and go to, all the way up to all the figures in the budget. The program is 24/7 and it’s hard to turn off. We’ve all been processing Gary being cut off after Jan. 1.”

Priour said he knew it was the right time to do this, first, when a headhunter came asking about Ramsey about 18 months ago, time to tell her he wanted her to stay and to become his successor.

What sealed the decision was going with her last fall to testify “in front of a bunch of new state representatives.” Ramsay went first, he said, and he thought he’d “be doing clean-up. When she finished, they knew everything they needed to know. I said almost nothing.”

They’ve seen improvements and advances, both on HCYR and in the state, including extended care past age 18; a “vacation home” for family reunions, scholarships for college-bound former residents, and emergency housing, sometimes for 40-50 year-old former residents who return for more help.

“We want our kids to think of us as their family,” Priour said.

Gary’s retirement plan

His wife Carol will continue working as a counselor/therapist – now in the newly rebuilt and expanded Fine Arts Center. The old one was destroyed in a fire in 2015.

Gary plans to work on the next budget, with Ramsay, from October to March; and continue working on making their Endowment Fund big enough to wean them off state contracts (“my one last unfinished goal on campus”), plus his extracurricular project to finish restoring Old Ingram Loop.

“And we have 650 members of our alumni association now. I may travel around and see some of them, the enclaves in Houston and other places.”

And in his last months, he can enjoy activities in the new Fine Arts Center, ranging from art studios and galleries, to a dance studio, music rooms for practicing and recording, and a new theater complete with props/costume/prom rooms and “make-ready” with large lighted mirrors.

“We have art, theater, dance and drama. It brings together everything they’ve been doing. And we have a contract with BMI that says the kids who write songs own their copyrights for life, even if somebody else picks it up and records it,” Priour said.

It seems a fitting ending for a career that began for him in Portland, Ore., as a stay-at-home “Mr. Mom” with a day care in their house.

“One day a mother didn’t pick up her three-year-old daughter. And we kept the girl overnight, and the mother still didn’t return; and the mother disappeared,” he said. “We kept the girl, and eventually the mother sent us a power of attorney, saying she wasn’t ever coming for her.”

He said there was no chance to buy land there; and the Priour family had land in the Ingram area. He made a deal to get his portion of family land from his father, early and foregoing his eventual inheritance.

Now the HCYR has about 96 children on two campuses, the facility outside Ingram and at Big Springs Ranch for Children near Leakey. They also opened Enhanced Horizons Center for Advancement in 2008, a transitional living program for up to 30 young adults who have aged beyond the foster care umbrella, also outside Ingram.

For more information, visit www.youth-ranch.org; or call 367-2131.