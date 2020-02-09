Peterson Health, City, Cailloux Foundation join forces to support Kerr Konnect

Peterson Health and City of Kerrville recently joined forces to leverage their dollars to support the needs of Kerrville’s new, non-profit organization, Kerr Konnect.

The donation of $10,000 from Peterson Health and $10,000 from the City of Kerrville more than matched a $10,000 grant from The Cailloux Foundation.

The combined $30,000 will help fund a new volunteer coordinator position that was recently filled by Kerr Konnect, among other needs for this growing organization.

The volunteer coordinator, under the direction of the executive director, primarily coordinates the volunteer drivers serving Kerr Konnect.

“This is a true example of community collaboration and the strength of community partnerships,” President and CEO of Peterson Health Cory Edmondson said. “Together, Peterson Health, the City of Kerrville, and the Cailloux Foundation support Kerr Konnect’s mission and recognition that many in our community are challenged to find reliable transportation for the necessities in life to include food and medical services. Peterson Health knows firsthand many who specifically face medical transportation needs – physician office visits, outpatient visits, or prescription/pharmacy stops. Kerr Konnect is rapidly meeting these needs and we are proud to contribute to this positive organization.”

City Manager Mark McDaniel was instrumental in initiating the collaboration between the Foundation and Peterson Health, and is proud of the strength and commitment of the organization.

“Kerr Konnect is the product of a grassroots effort that began in 2015 to provide a much-needed service to our community backed by leaders and volunteers who have a passion to help others,” McDaniel said, “Thanks to their diligent efforts, Kerrville now has a transportation service that ensures that all Kerrville citizens have access to social, educational, medical, nutritional, and even employment needs. I am proud of our Senior Services Advisory Committee for making the recommendation that the City offer a portion of this donation.”

Kerr Konnect is a Texas 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation. Their mission is to connect the Kerrville area community by providing safe and reliable transportation that will help maintain independence and enhance quality of life.

Currently they provide service for anyone over 18, with an emphasis on 55+ seniors, in a 10-mile radius from the Kerr County Courthouse, which encompasses Ingram, Center Point, a portion of Tierra Linda and the southern portion of Gillespie County, and south to near Quiet Valley Ranch.

Volunteer drivers will assist passengers from their front door to the doorway of their destination and wait for them if possible.

A check presentation and reception to recognize volunteer drivers was held at City Hall on Jan. 30.

To learn more about Kerr Konnect or to become a volunteer, call (830) 315-5377 or email at KerrKonnect@gmail.com.