Gordon, TCVFD save Kerr structures

The swift response from Chief Wes Gordon and Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department firefighters is being credited for saving nearby stuctures to a fire that occurred in the 400 block of Spicer Loop on Sept. 29.

The fire was brought under control within 25 minutes, Gordon said.

The two adjacent structures were saved from also being consumed by fire when Gordon, who was first on the scene, used the command brush/rescue truck to apply a radiant curtain to shield them from the building that was engulfed in flames.

In the meantime, the two Turtle Creek VFD engines arrived on scene and brought the fire under control.

No one was in the building at the time the fire broke out and no one was injured in the process of battling the blaze, Gordon said.

In all, a total of seven TCVFD firefighters worked the incident, manning two fire engines and Gordon’s command vehicle, which serves as a brush/rescue truck.

Assisting at the scene were an additional five firefighters from the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department.

The building, which served as a garage, unavoidably was deemed a total loss and it is believed that there was no insurance coverage on it.

The origin of the fire is currently unknown, Gordon said.