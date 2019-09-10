Mo-Ranch, SU team up for students

Presbyterian Mo-Ranch Assembly and Schreiner University have teamed up to ensure students feel at home in the community.

On Aug. 29, Dr. Charlie McCormick, president of Schreiner University, and Dick Powell, president and CEO of Mo-Ranch, announced a new initiative called “Mo-Ranch Loves Schreiner.”

It’s a way to solidify the partnership between the two and to show mutual support.

The program is similar to the “Kerrville Loves Schreiner” initiative, which was rolled out about a year ago in an effort to get Schreiner more involved in the community and show the students they have a home in the Hill Country.

“We wanted to make sure our students know they are a part of this community. They don’t just come here to take a couple of classes and then go away. This is their home,” McCormick said.

So, by partnering Schreiner, Mo-Ranch hopes to show students it’s a perfect getaway and summer employer.

The program has been in the making for a long time, Powell said.

“Schreiner does a wonderful job in transforming young boys and young girls into young men and young women,” Powell said. “They’re wonderfully driven, they’re successful, they’re articulate.”

The doors are always open to Schreiner students who want a weekend job, internship or simply want a break from studies, Powell said.

Mo-Ranch and Schreiner University share a 100-year-old history, McCormick said.

“Captain Schreiner was very interested in starting an educational institution in the Hill Country, primarily for all of the boys who lived on ranches who couldn’t go to public schools,” he said. “He began to talk to representatives from the Presbyterian church right at the start of the 20th century.”

Those conversations led to the establishment of Westminster Encampment in 1906, a 140- acre piece of property, and about $240,000 to start the project.

The encampment later moved to land that is now known as Mo-Ranch in West Kerr County.

McCormick said part of the stipulations for the Encampment was that when the money was available, they would start a school for boys.

“It’s not surprising we’ve been together so long because we really share a very basic core commitment — a commitment to developing the whole person.”

He said SU’s first president ran the school based on what he called “the four-square development.”

They have since sustained a 100-year connection including a recent strategic plan.

Powell said he’s been in Texas 22 years now, first at Fair Oaks Ranch, and he was convinced to attend an event at SU “with my checkbook, and I was impressed by the students who spoke at that lunch.”

Powell said he plans for the encampment to continue to grow with the university,

“We get your interns, including in accounting and marketing, and we’re honored to partner with you.”

A display with Mo-Ranch and Schreiner’s logos, along with the words “Mo-Ranch Loves Schreiner” will be on display at Mo-Ranch’s Mabee Registration Building.

For more information, contact Jenna Carpenter at (800) 460-4401, ext. 224.