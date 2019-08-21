Citizens speak, P&Z responds

The Kerrville Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously rejected parts of proposed sign ordinance changes that would allow for electronic signs to be doubled in size to 64. sq. ft. and suggested verbiage ammendments for other portions of the draft after a host of residents voiced concern at the commission’s regular meeting held Thursday, Aug. 15.

The proposed amendments to the current code were created by the city’s Code Review Committee over a three-month period, with meetings held May 9. June 6 and July 30. A public open house on the sign ordinance was also held on May 16.

Drew Paxton, planning director for the City of Kerrville, explained the proposed changes to members on the P&Z Commission, saying that the CRC was recommen-ding changes to Chapter 6 of the city’s sign code regarding economic development, commun- ity and character place-making and downtown revitalization.

“With the adoption of the Kerrville2050 plan, there were several action items that came out of that to look at the update of our codes and ordinances,” Paxton said. “One of the big ones we started with was the zoning code and the sign code was another big item. The Code Review Committee looked at it and said an overhaul of the sign code was not appropriate. They did look to at least an update to bring in several changes, as needed.”

While Paxton went on to discuss the thoughtful and thorough consideration the CRC gave in multiple areas of the sign code, including recent legislative action, it was the increase in size and availability of electronic signage that received the most concern by citizens who spoke to P&Z commissioners during the meeting.

David Wampler

Former Mayor David Wampler was first to speak.

“My first question would be why we are even considering this as a community … expanding the size of electronic billboard signs at all,” Wampler said. “This has been going on for the past 20 years. With every introduction of new sign technology, everyone wants a bigger sign.”

Wampler said that given the process the city and community just completed with the Kerrville2050 Comprehensive Plan, it was clear the focus was determined to be preserving the natural beauty of the community.

“With the ambiance we have here, I don’t believe electronic signs at all are congruent with that philosophy,” Wampler said. “I know we already have them, but I would ask you to consider whether or not it is in the best interest of our community to expand that use.”

Wampler said he believes that retail and commercial businesses have said in the past that they needed bigger signs so that customers could find them more easily, but that is no longer the case.

“I think 20 years ago, that argument might have some merit, but in today’s time when we have Google Maps and other electronic means of advertising and identifying our businesses and driving right to a specific door, there’s really less merit to the argument that I need a huge electronic sign to find my business,” Wampler said.

Kathleen Brinkman

Kathleen Brinkman commended members of the Planning & Zoning Board for their dedicated work on behalf of the Kerrville community.

“Of all the work you’ve done, I think the signage might be the most important thing you are addressing,” Brinkman said. “These signs will really set the theme and the ambiance of our city and I think that is why people are so interested in this portion of it.”

While she said she has not studied the complete proposed ordinance changes, she said she has been informed of the electronic sign portions and has concerns.

“There’s a balance that has to be struck between allowing businesses to advertise themselves and make themselves known and the ambiance we want to create here in terms of the atmosphere,” Brinkman said. “We don’t want Las Vegas in Kerrville.”

Brinkman said she has researched data regarding electronic signs around the country and said that there are many concerns in other communities as well, citing driver distraction, driver safety, light pollution and energy use.

“Electronic signs have a much bigger draw (on energy), even when they are LED and other kinds of efficient technologies, they still draw more electricity than regular signs,” Brinkman said. “What I would like the commission to do is proceed cautiously with this, rather than doing a sweeping change … especially on electronic signs. Quite a few cities have banned electronic signs for aesthetic reasons. And, while I am not advocating, right now, an absolute ban, I think we really need to consider what it brings to the community and also what it takes away.”

Stacy Page

Stacy Page, director of community relations for the Calloux Foundation, also requested members of the Planning & Zoning Board proceed with caution regarding the proposed changes to the sign ordinance.

“It is my pleasure to speak on behalf of the Cailloux Foundation staff to implore you to really cautiously consider what we are going through right now and this process.”

Page said her background includes work in the hospital industry and marketing. She said her background recognizes the need for way-finding signage.

“But we also recognize the importance of creating a community that reflects the Texas Hill Country, that reflects the charm and the small-town atmosphere that many folks in the city come to seek in this area,” Page said.

She said as a former resident of Fredericksburg, she believes the neighboring community should be looked to as an example of minimizing electronic signage.

“We don’t want anything obtrusive or obnoxious to interfere with the city night sky that we get to look at, because we do get to see the stars here,” Page said. “The beauty of the Hill Country is what draws folks here.”

She said she originally came from the Dallas area and chose to live in the Hill Country.

“My choice to move here doesn’t have anything to do with electronic signage or billboards or those types of things that the big city offers,” Page said. “I chose to come here because of the small town charm and aesthetics that Kerrville offers.”

Bruce Stracke

Local real estate professional Bruce Stracke first suggested clarifying verbiage in the sign ordinance that describes the allowed use of unshielded light bulbs of under 40 watts. These lights would be similar to Christmas lights, which are allowed and must be removed 14 days after the holiday, and ambiance lighting for businesses in the defined arts and cultural area of the city.

Stacks said he believed that the current wording should be clarified and said he would reach out to Paxton on his suggestions.

He also mentioned confusion regarding the definition of “awning signs” in the downtown area and “sidewalk signs.”

“Lastly, I want to talk about respect,” Stracke said. “This is a wonderful Hill Country community and I know that many people here in this room hear me talk about what a wonderful place Kerrville is live. Part of what is so fantastic about this community is that, in general, we truly respect ourselves. And, if we are going to continue that (respect) as sign technology continues on, we need to take a serious look at the International Dark Sky Association and their recommendations.”

He said that, as a community, signs should be “down lighted.”

“If we look at the original ordinance that we are trying to adopt right now, currently the daytime luminance allowed is ten times the IDSA’s (International Dark Sky Association) recommendation for internally-lit signs,” Stracke said. “The nighttime illumination is twice the recommendation. The International Dark Sky Association is a well-documented, well-thoughtout process of how to light signs that do provide way-finding, that do provide identification of a building in the evening so I can find the restaurant or the bookstore or the library I’m trying to go to and it’s very effective in maintaining our dark sky.”

Stracke said he enjoys being able to sit outside in the evenings and enjoy the stars.

“We can see our stars from downtown Kerrville and we want to preserve that,” Stracke said. “We need to respect ourselves.”

Walt Koenig

Representing the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, President Walt Koenig spoke in favor of the proposed changes to the sign ordinance as recommended by the Code Review Committee.

He thanked the CRC for working “very hard to come up with the recommendations we are considering today.”

Koenig said he was a former chair of the Kerrville2050 Economic Development Subcommittee and steering committee.

“I know how difficult and challenging your job is, given the diversity in opinions in our community,” Koenig said.

He said the chamber membership is also very concerned the sign ordinance.

“I’ve heard many arguments in favor of and against modification of the digital sign codes,” Koenig said. “The consistently strong feedback we are getting from our nearly 900 (chamber) members has been supportive of the recommendations that have been put forth by the committee … not unanimous, but certainly strong and supportive.”

Koenig said, as an example, in the last month alone the chamber has four new members who will be supporting their businesses on the newly-erected digital sign in front of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce offices on Sidney Baker.

“We’ve heard a number of arguments against permissive sign codes … one is that of safety,” Koenig said. “Extensive research from our consultants and ourselves on this issue is that there is really no positive correlation between traffic safety and digital signage.”

Koenig said he has also heard the argument that a change in the sign code at this time would be unfair to those individuals that purchased signs in the past.

“I’ve personally talked to most of our members who have this technology deployed within their businesses and I found no single incident where someone is upset about this change. In fact, some have found it rather amusing that this is being offered as an argument,” Koenig said. “The reality is that we have a difference of opinion that is really a matter of personal taste and aesthetic sensibilities. The opposition to the revision of the ordinance is largely individual, where support is more institutional.”

Koenig said that the chamber supports the proposed increase to the size of electronic signs and pointed out that Kerrville Independent School District has a sign larger than the modified regulations would allow, and then said that businesses like Peterson Health, Schreiner University, Alamo Colleges, HCTC and “a lot of our other larger businesses and small are taking advantage of this technology to promote their businesses.”

“The chamber fully supports the defined and endorsed changes by the Code Review Committee. They worked hard on this. They were very considerate in this and very measured in this,” Koenig said. “We believe that these very reasonable revisions will allow our businesses to be advantaged. We also believe that these relatively minor revisions will not in any way detract from the aesthetics of our community.”

Mark Stone

Local businessman Mark Stone said he is not in favor of electronic signs and said he couldn’t state the reasons any better than what has already been presented.

“I stand opposed to it. I just want to make that known,” Stone said.

Mike Sigerman

Mike Sigerman, also a local businessman, said he had served on the Planning & Zoning Commission for two years.

“In the two years I served on that commission (P&Z), there were two requested for sign variances and none of them involved size. Both of them involved location,” Sigerman said.

Sigerman also served on the Kerrville2050 Steering Committee.

“All through the process of the steering committee, there was nothing in the discussions I heard or the conclusions that came up that talked about expanding electronic signs. It talked about reasonable, sustainable controlled growth. It talked about keeping the small town charm of the City of Kerrville for the residents of Kerrville,” Sigerman said. “I believe increasing the size of these electronic signs is diametrically opposite of what we were trying to do. I don’t understand why the City of Kerrville is trying to move in a direction that most other small communities are trying to move away from. Electronic signs are being prohibited in quite a few communities today, as are billboards. They are considered to be eye pollution.”

Sigerman said he takes exception to what Koenig said regarding the opposition to the electronic signs being personal.

“Every opinion we have here about these signs is personal,” Sigerman said. “The business community has a personal opinion about where they want to promote their businesses. The big picture is the residents of Kerrville are the strength of this community and I think their personal opinion about whether we should go from a maximum of 32 sq. ft. size of an electronic sign to 64 sq. ft. … that’s not a small adjustment. That’s not a minor adjustment. That’s a major adjustment.”

Sigerman said the downtown area is protected from electronic signs and believes the city itself should be protected from them as well.

“We’re protecting the downtown core from electronic signs. Why are we not protecting the city?” Sigerman said. “I think you guys should think long and hard before you start passing a new ordinance that allows anywhere from 50-64 sq. ft. electronic signs.”

Bill Rector

Local resident and retired doctor Bill Rector said he has lived and worked in Kerrville for the last 40 years.

“I have never seen the prosperity in this community like I have seen over the past three years,” Rector said. “Sales taxes are increasing. Hotel/Motel occupancy is increasing. Property values are up. We have seen new residents moving to Kerrville, creating steady and manageable growth. Consequently, we have too many buyers chasing too few homes. The formula that we have seems to be working. So I am here today to ask you why we are considering changing a formula that is working so well.”

Rector said Kerrville is a unique community, as indicated by the Kerrville2050 plan.

“Just like each of you, I have a business interest in this community and I want this Kerrville community to be business-friendly,” Rector said. “But what does it mean to be business-friendly?”

He said being business-friendly means having clear and understandable rules that are applied equally to everyone.

“A new business owner should know that they can invest in a business in Kerrville and be assured that their competitor will not have a larger electronic sign just because they have a bigger lot,” Rector said. “We need to assure each business in town that they have a level playing field to compete.”

He said by limiting the size of electronic signs to the current 32 sq. ft. Planning & Zoning Commission members would be continuing the formula that works.

Richard Mosty

Richard Mosty is a long-time resident of Kerrville, having lived in the area for nearly 70 years.

“I consider today as a day of a crossroad,” Mosty said. “It’s not about personal taste. It’s not about the business community. It’s about vision. This community has a vision and it’s the Kerrville2050 Plan and it says, I think very well, and it says whatever we do, we’re going to do so while preserving the small town charm, heritage, arts and culture of this community. And I ask if doubling the size of the electronic signs further that vision.”

Mosty said individual decisions that puts a “pin prick” in a vision will ultimately blur the entire vision.

“Eventually, if you do it enough, then that vision goes away,” Mosty said. “That’s why I say I think we are at a crossroads. This is a time where the vision is set forth.”

He agreed with Stracke on the International Dark Sky Association recommendations and wondered why the commission could be considering infringing on the current dark sky sight ability, without even hearing from the IDSA.

Mosty said the Kerrville2050 Plan was created by the community as a whole and the business sector is only a part of the entire community.

Mike Walker

Local architect Mike Walker said he asked that the vote on the proposed changes to the city’s sign code be rescinded and gave a list of reasons why he felt that way.

“I cannot see you taking dark skies and considering it separately from signage,” Walker said. “It just doesn’t make any sense, because the two are inter-related.”

Walker said he sent a survey from the International Dark Sky Association detailing the state of light pollution in the State of Texas.

He also challenged comments that electronic signs were not distractions to drivers.

“By definition, if you attract attention to something, but you have to distract from something else,” Walker said. “It is a distraction for people, especially as this community ages.”

Walker urged the Planning & Zoning Commission members to “stick to the Kerrville2050 Plan or have a really good reason why we’re not going to do it.”

Ed Wallace

Ed Wallace said he agreed with all of the reasons other citizens had already given against increasing the size of electronic signs.

“I’m against any expansion of electronic signs in the City of Kerrville,” Wallace said. “I think we can find our way fine and we don’t need to expand that.”

Bill Matthews

Bill Matthews said he is against the proposed increase in electronic signs for all of the reasons previously stated by others and asked that commissioners give their concerns proper consideration.

Cory Traub

Cory Traub, owner of Pro Tech Signs, spoke at length about technical issues he found with wording throughout the Code Review Committee’s recommended changes to the sign code.

“Most of what I have was handled in the Code Review Committee last time,” Traub said. “I’m not going to get into my opinions or any of that tonight.”

Carolyn Lipscomb

Local resident Carolyn Lipscomb said she endorsed the statements given by all who spoke in opposition of the expansion of electronic signs.

Lipscomb said she read the entire proposed document and had questions regarding free-standing signs.

“Does the setback of the sign increase as it (size) gets larger,” Lipscomb said. “Or just because you have a 400 ft. lot, can you have a huge billboard on the road?”

Paxton said there was no required setback for signs, but no sign can be erected in the designated right-of-way and that the current sign code does not allow for required setbacks on signage.

Callisto Griffith

Callisto Griffith told commissioners she was speaking on behalf of Turtle Creek Olives & Vines.

“We are against the proposed sign ordinance, because we would like to keep the uniqueness of the Hill Country quality and historical integrity,” Griffith said.

Griffith said she is a Gillespie County native and has lived in Austin, San Antonio and New York City.

“My family founded Mason and Harper, Texas and my mother was born in Keidel Hospital in Fredericksburg,” Griffith said. “I love being home because I don’t have the signs and the traffic. I know we are all here because we want to increase the footprint of the City of Kerrville. We want to drive traffic here, but people come here to get away from the big city. So, I feel we should proceed with caution on these electronic signs. I love the ability to see the stars and to bring out my telescope and clearly and vividly see how beautiful the night sky is.”

Vickie Love

Vickie Love, owner of Sunrise Antique Mall, said she also opposes the expansion of electronic signs, stating that she has been in business in downtown Kerrville for more than 20 years.

“If you only knew how many times, six days a week, my husband Robert, myself or my mother hear that people love coming to Kerrville,” Love said. “We appreciate your love for downtown, but if we do too much with electronic signs, it’s not going to be the compliments that we hear. I’m afraid it could hurt some of us that are drawn to the downtown area.”

She said downtown business owners have been through both good and bad times and said that the downtown business owners have banded together and are working well as a whole.

“I don’t want anything to hinder us while we are at a peak,” Love said. “I hope everything considered to not change our town and have it be lit up like something different and make people not repeat coming.”

She said that customers in her business come from not only Fredericksburg, Dallas and Houston, but from states across the nation, as well as other countries.

“I have the checks to prove it,” Love said. “And they love Kerrville, Texas, so please consider that in your choices.”

Julie Leonard

Julie Leonard, chairperson of the Kerr County Historical Commission, quoted the KCHC mission statement, saying that are charged with the “protection and the preserving of Kerr County history.”

“I don’t see that electronic signs have any place in Kerrville or Kerr County,” Leonard said. “I think I speak for the majority of our members. We have worked really hard to preserve our history here and we have lots of projects and some downtown signs that we have been working on. I urge you to consider not having electronic signs in Kerrville.”

Planning & Zoning Chair Bob Waller thanked the guests who asked to speak to the issue of the proposed sign ordinance change, stating that members don’t feel much differently than what has been spoken over the course of the one-and-a-half-hour long meeting.

Waller then asked for comments from Planning & Zoning Commission members.

Garrett Harmon

Garrett Harmon said he is a business owner and would like to consider himself as being business-friendly, but agreed with Wampler that there should be no electronic signs.

“However, I think it’s hard to put the toothpaste back in the tube on that,” Harmon said. “I also think of myself as a reasonable person who looks at compromise.”

He said he started to see if he could find any positive ways for the expansion of the maximum size of electronic signs.

“The more I went through it in my mind and more I listened to comments tonight, I don’t think this is a case where I can do that,” Harmon said.

Harmon said he believed that the maximum size of an electronic sign should be 32 sq. ft.

Bill Morgan

Commissioner Bill Morgan said he agreed with Harmon and said that a portion of the proposed sign ordinance regarding awning signs must be clarified.

Morgan said he was a member of the Code Review Committee that created the proposed changes.

“There was much discussion and much dissension in some cases,” Morgan said. “I actually felt like what came out of code review was not a complete package, because we were cut short on our deliberations about the two-hour limit.”

He said that by judging the comments of the speakers, he believed that the majority of the citizens in attendance at last week’s meeting were against the proposed sign code changes and “I believe we need to go that way.”

David Jones

David Jones, a local businessman and member of the Planning & Zoning Commission, said that he served on the Kerrville2050 Steering Committee and various other committees.

Jones commended work done by the city in the area of simplifying and improving the city’s zoning codes. He said that the process for making changes begins in committees and boards to be passed along to the Kerrville City Council to be approved or not be approved.

While Jones said he also agrees with the limitations at 32 sq. ft. on electronic signs, he thinks that other portions of the proposed sign ordinance should be considered by council and is in favor of approving the proposed ordinance as written and allowing council to decide on the direction of aspects of the ordinance.

“All we can do is push it to council and say these are things that need to be spoken to and treated,” Jones said. “So, I concur, 32 feet is good enough, so I would join in a motion to do what we can and pass this on to council to be considered for these very specific things that have come up this evening.”

Bob Waller

Planning & Zoning Chairperson Bob Waller said he also agreed that 32 sq. ft. should be the maximum allowable size of electronic signs, regardless of the available advertising space.

Waller said several items within the draft proposed ordinance needed to be addressed yet, including the definition of awning signs, the creation of a contact person for electronic signs should they malfunction, and total size of a structure, not just the available space for signage.

Resolution

While it was unanimous among commission members that the maximum size for an electronic sign should not exceed 32 sq. ft., there were several other questions about wording within in the draft document and Harmon asked Paxton for guidance on how to proceed.

Ultimately, Harmon made a motion to approve the proposed sign ordinance with the following amendment.

“First of all, that 32 sq. ft. be the maximum dimension for any electronic display for any size sign. That we add the words ‘wall or ceiling’ on a protruding sign. That we delete the requirement for an auto-shutdown, but keep the requirement that the person responsible for that sign be contacted if it is malfunctioning. Add the verbiage to frame or border to include vented frame or some verbiage that gives us some type of material around an electronic display that frames that display. I think we should also use our current calculations for determining the size of a monument sign, and we should calculate channel letter signage per line, not overall.”

There was a question from the audience as to whether the minimum height for an awning sign would remain at 7 ft. Harmon said the ADA suggests that the minimum hight be 6 ft. 8 inches and then added to his motion to change the proposed minimum from 7 ft. to 6 ft. 8 inches.

Morgan seconded the motion and the commissioners voted unanimously to approve the amended sign ordinance.

At the recording of their 4-0 vote, the audience erupted in applause.

Paxton said the proposed sign ordinance and the amendments created by commissioners during Thursday’s meeting would be presented to city council for the first reading on Sept. 10 and on Sept. 24 for the second reading.

Paxton said a “Dark Sky Ordinance” is pending discussion with the code review committee and will have a draft proposed on Aug. 29.