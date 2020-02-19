Early voting begins, Primary Election March 3

The convenience of early, in-person voting began Tuesday for Kerr County voters who want to cast their ballots in the March 3 Primary Election.

The advantages of early voting are that it offers more flexible voting times for many local citizens to fit within their schedules, as well as the bonus of avoiding possible election day lines at the polls.

Early voting will continue through Friday, Feb. 28, excluding Sunday, Feb. 23.

Voters can take part in balloting in either of two places:

• Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, 910 Main St. in Kerrville;

• West Kerr County Courthouse Annex, 3350 Hwy. 27 in Ingram.

Hours for early voting at those locations will be as follows:

• Feb. 18-21 – 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.;

• Feb. 22 – 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.;

• Feb. 24-26 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.;

• Feb. 27 – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and;

• Feb. 28 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those voters who qualify to vote by mail may request a ballot be mailed to them no later than Friday, Feb. 21. And, that ballot must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, March 3, by 7 p.m. if the carrier envelope is not postmarked, or Wednesday, March 4, if the carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day.

Election Day polling will held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, in various precinct locations around Kerr County.

Election Day polling sites are:

• Precinct 101: Southern Oaks Baptist Church;

• Precinct 107: Thunder Hills Biker Church;

• Precinct 109: Northwest Hills Community Center;

• Precinct 113: St. Pauls Methodist Church;

• Precinct 118: River Hills Mall;

• Precinct 119: Inn of the Hills Grand Ball Room;

• Precinct 202: American Legion Hall;

• Precinct 211: Union Church;

• Precinct 215: Hosanna Lutheran Church;

• Precinct 220: Faith Christian Church;

• Precinct 303: Calvary Temple Church;

• Precinct 308: Solid Rock Church;

• Precinct 314: Cailloux City Center;

• Precinct 404: Mt.Home Fire Department;

• Precinct 405: Hunt School;

• Precinct 406: City West Church;

• Precinct 410: Divide Chapel;

• Precinct 416: Kerrville KOA Community Center;

• Precinct 417: Western Hill Baptist Church.

Ballots for the Democratic Primary and Republican Primary include candidates running for the following offices: U.S. President, U.S. senators, U.S. representatives, Railroad Commissioner, Supreme Court chief justice and justices, Court of Criminal Appeals judges, a State Board of Education member, state senators and representatives, county chairmen, district attorneys, county attorney, county clerk, sheriff, county tax assessor-collector, county commissioners, constables and more.