City announces plans to resume annual street repair program

The City of Kerrville has announced plans to begin another portion of the annual street maintenance program.

Street work began over the weekend.

The city’s contractor, Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc., will begin the “slurry seal” treatment of several local streets.

The slurry seal process spreads an asphalt and aggregate mixture on the street surface to provide a protective coating that extends the pavement's useful life, and is a key component of the city’s comprehensive street management program.

The maintenance procedure is funded through the Streets Division’s operating budget, which is approved by City Council.

This is a component of the Streets Maintenance Program adopted in 2015 to better maintain streets and preserve their condition in hopes of avoiding costly rebuilds in the future.

More information about the city’s comprehensive street maintenance program, as well as general information, can be found on the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Slurry seal work is scheduled to occur in the next few weeks on portions of the following roads:

• Antler Drive North;

• Crider Street North;

• Gloucester Court North;

• Leslie Drive North;

• Mae Drive North;

• Quinlan Street North;

• Ridge Drive North;

• Spike Street North;

• Airport Loop North;

• Ridge Drive North;

• Riverhill Blvd East;

• Riverside Drive;

• Scarlet Drive East;

• Toscana Way;

• Birkdale Spur East;

• Deerwood Drive East;

• Burleson Blvd North;

• Comanche Trace Drive East;

• Fairview Drive North;

• Bluebell Road North;

• Pershing Avenue North;

• Jefferson Street North;

• Lake Drive North;

• W Main Street North;

• W Schreiner Street North;

• E Davis Street North;

• Lois Street North;

• Creekside Drive West;

• Crestwood Drive North;

• Lake Drive North;

• Forest Ridge Drive North;

• S Lewis Avenue South;

• Jefferson Drive North;

• W Main Drive North;

• Surber Street South;

• Tivy Street North;

• Bulwer Avenue North;

• Moore Street North;

• Wheless Avenue North;

• Clay Street North;

• Linda Joy Street North;

• Olympic Drive North;

• Ross Street North;

• 4th Street North;

• Tomahawk Trail North;

• Bridle Path North;

• Water Street East.

As a notice to users of these streets, wet slurry seal can stick and stain. Walking or driving on wet slurry seal can leave unsightly tracks on the road, stick to shoes, car tires and finishes, and stain sidewalks and driveways. Please do not drive or walk on slurry seal until the contractor, Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc., has removed all barricades and traffic cones.

The City of Kerrville understands road projects like this can be an inconvenience for drivers. Staff has taken all necessary measures to have this work completed in an efficient manner.

For more information, Kerrville residents are encouraged to visit the city website www.kerrvilletx. gov or contact the City of Kerrville at 257-8000.