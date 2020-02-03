‘Lit Grit Little Libraries’ being built by THS students

Construction students at Tivy High School are building “little libraries” that art students will paint, and National Honor Society members will fill with books for adults and children, and monitor to keep stocked.

This is the second year of Kerrville Independent School District’s “Lit Grit Little Libraries Project,” and adult leaders are now looking for locations in the Kerrville area to place the completed free little libraries.

When a student group presented information on this project to the most recent Kerrville ISD trustees, board member Dr. David Sprouse volunteered his medical office as a site, and was thanked for being first on the list.

The name of the project comes from “literature,” abbreviated to “Lit,” and “Grit” from the list of KISD’s “Profile of a Graduate,” according to Ashlee Nouri who teaches English at THS, and Andrea Dixon, KISD coordinator for professional and digital learning.

Dixon equated the “grit” reference to instilling the stamina of reading into THS graduates, with a tagline of “where passion meets perseverance.”

“The little free libraries are part of that, to instill a love of reading, and forge community connections,” Dixon said.

Project coordinators say, “A Little Free Library is a ‘take a book, return a book’ free book exchange. They come in many shapes and sizes, but the most common version is a small wooden box of books.

“Anyone may take a book or bring a book to share. There is an understanding that real people are sharing their favorite books with their community.”

The goal is to share the little libraries in all of Kerrville’s parks, and other locations, Dixon said.

Design and construction

After creating three possible designs on a CAD program at school, project prototypes made by Tivy students are 28 inches tall at the tallest point, 22 inches deep and 24 inches wide, weatherproof with a pitched roof and two shelves inside.

The door on the front is meant to have Plexiglas inserted, but for a prototype, they cut down a regular wooden door meant for a residence and kept the glass window. They also used portions of wooden pallets for the lumber in the first one.

Construction students at THS working with teacher Reese Zunker include Justin Echevarria, a Tivy senior; and Gabriel Luna, a junior at Tivy.

Echevarria said he has worked in construction with his father; and Luna has worked in masonry with his father. They are among 11 students in Zunker’s construction class, and he teaches another group in “Principles of Construction.” Some of them will be “practicing” skills on the library box construction, too.

Echevarria said once they constructed the prototype with a fairly steep roof pitch to make rain run off, they realized the back part of the top shelf was too short for books to stand against the back of the box. So they will be re-designing that part to allow for more space on the top shelf.

They also chose to divide the two shelves in half vertically, for dividers between children’s and adult books.

Construction students are also volunteering at the Habitat for Humanity home building projects during class periods two days a week, for real-life experience.

Funding efforts

To get “seed money” for construction of the first 10 “little libraries,” two student represen- tatives presented their idea to the “Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library” at a recent meeting.

Students outlined their estimated costs for materials needed to construct 10 “libraries” at $895.85. The Friends group was impressed and generous enough to agree to give them $1,000.

They also promised future book donations to the finished library boxes, to help stock the shelves.

The construction students listed materials ranging from Tyvek home wrap, tar paper and shingles, to 20 pieces of 8-foot 2x2 lumber (the most expensive item listed), five 8-foot 4x4 posts for stands, door hinges and handles, plexiglass sheets, and nails and deck screws.

Zunker said they built the first one using items he already had in the THS shop. The Friend’s donation will pay for new materials as they progress.

Ashlee Nouri said she pitched this idea to Dixon after becoming a graduate student at Schreiner University (in addition to teaching for KISD), and came up with ideas last summer to promote the libraries.

She’s a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, an honor society with community outreach as one goal.

“They built one in 2017 and put it up at First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville. We have to refill it constantly.”

She said the society membership wanted to put little libraries at more sites. Now the plan is to make 10 structures this year.

Nouri is the liaison between Dixon, and the students and teachers at THS.

“When I returned to school in the fall, I continued to promote literacy. I’m very excited about this idea. It’s very student-centered and promotes a great shop program. It only took the first couple weeks for them to make the first prototypes,” Nouri said.

Then they thought in detail about the community aspects, especially placing the little libraries in parks.

“I would like to have one in every park. That’s a big dream, and we’re making it concrete now. I want Kerrville to be known as a ‘reading town’.”

“Our ultimate goal is a reading community not isolated at school,” Nouri said. “That includes pleasurable reading, and getting books into the hands of students as young as possible. That includes baby books and for all ages.

She foresees one shelf each in the Lit Grit boxes for children’s and adults’ books.

Nouri said this gives great opportunities to the construction students to learn skills; and she and Dixon wants the art students involved as well, working on the Lit Grit logos, and one for the Friends of the Library.

“The artists can add their own flair,” she said, “We want the kids to buy into the project in perpetuity.”

Art contribution

Dixon said Tivy’s art teacher can get stencils made of the new logo.

Art students at Tivy will be painting the library boxes, hopefully to include Tivy colors, and the circular logo designed for the project.

That logo includes their hashtag “#KISDLitGrit” and the phrase “Reading with GRIT: Where Passion Meets Perseverance.”

Above the wording is a design of an open book, and idea and subject “bubbles” rising from the pages.

Other student connections

Plans include NHS and/or PALS classes holding book drives to fill and replenish the libraries.

In a project titled “#LitLegacy,” Tivy seniors will be stamping their favorite book as recommendations for underclassmen.

English class students will be writing a “one-pager” summary of a book, telling why they enjoyed the book, and giving those summaries to elementary school libraries.

Community connections

Dixon and Nouri listed donation of supplies, locations for a library box, displaying “Currently Reading …” signs, and being “mystery readers” at elementary schools.

The little libraries are designed to be mounted on a post in the ground, outdoors, and the adults said the final number of little libraries won’t be set until there’s a longer list of willing sponsors.

Possible sites are being collected by Dixon and Lauren Jette, the KISD public relations spokesperson.

Contact Jette at KISD administration, 257-2200, ext. 1025, on school days between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Community “volunteers” also can email her at lauren.jette@kerrvilleisd.net. Dixon can be called at 257-2200, ext. 1032.