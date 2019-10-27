Single mom balances daughter and treatments

Chrissy Garcia of Kerr County has been undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, including taking steroids just before and just after each treatment. And with the help of family here she’s continuing to raise her seven-year-old daughter.

She also has two sons, ages 19 and 24, and a five-year-old grandson.

Her medical journey led to her having to resign from her former job, and now she tries to continue making jewelry at home as one way to make some money.

She also has benefited from one community fundraiser last July which raised about $7,000, organized by family and friends.

A second one is tentatively planned for Nov. 2.

But she still relies on prayer, her own and all the people she has been told are praying for her, some she says she doesn’t even know.

“Blessings are important from those who have crossed my path. And I’ve met some of them in the mall here and in the produce section at H-E-B.”

Diagnosis

Garcia said she found a lump in one breast during a self-check in early June this year.

“I was ready to take a shower and there was a voice in my head that I kept hearing. And I lifted my arms, one and then the other, and there it was. I just bawled,” she said. “I didn’t say anything to anybody for about three weeks, and I checked again. And it was still there.”

Later in June she went to her doctor and he checked it, too.

“And nothing showed in my checkup in 2018.”

She said Dr. Berg first called it an “abnormality” and scheduled her for a biopsy the following week.

When she returned for the results, he told her he wished he had better news for her, but it was malignant.

Garcia had a surgery on July 11 this year, a lumpectomy; followed by a series of four chemotherapy treatments in Dr. Rebecca Barrington’s clinic. She finished those treatments on Oct. 16.

“My daughter is too young to understand much about this. But I told her I was taking medication for cancer that would make my hair fall out. And now she uses the “C” word in public a lot, when we’re talking to people. She’s so blunt.”

She said her middle son, a student at Schreiner University, was pretty much in denial about all this; while the older one handled it better and asked a lot of questions.

Because of her family situation, Garcia is raising her daughter and sons as a single parent, and they are living with other family members.

Family

Garcia carries with her the added memories and burden of a family history of cancer.

She said she was one of six siblings, and had one brother who previously passed away. Now she has three sisters, one younger and two older.

Her father and one brother are deceased.

She had one sister who died in 1997, and her mother passed away, both from breast cancer.

“My grandmother died of breast cancer at age 62; and my mother had stage 4 cancer, and she only lived for two months after she was diagnosed,” Garcia said. “And an older sister had breast cancer twice. After the first time, when it returned in 1998 and spread quickly, she died after just a few months. She was 33 years old.”

Garcia said it made her more vigilant about her own health.

“I had my first mammogram at age 21, and I got a lot of questions from people about it. Was I sure? Did I really want to do that at 21 when most women are told to start getting that exam at age 40? Yes, I kept saying. My sister died at age 33 from this, and we found out my grandmother had it, too.”

Garcia said she’s also been making appointments recently for her two sons to get “gene testing,” to determine if either of them carry the BRCA1 marker.

“The blood test for the BRCA gene means a three-week wait for those results,” she said.

Baubles & Beads

Garcia said she had heard about the annual Baubles & Beads fundraiser before, but the recent 2019 event was her first to attend.

She called it fun and chaotic and emotional. She said especially when she joined in the “survivors’ walk” across the runway in the banquet hall, “it was very emotional for me, especially when everyone in the audience stood up and were applauding for us.”

And she said she’s been amazed at the number of people she’s met who also are cancer survivors.

She said when she left her recent job, a friend designed a pin for her as a gift from her co-workers. It included a phrase she has since adopted as her own – “Together strong.”

Garcia said she started this diagnosis and treatment process with no medical insurance, but since got help filing for a policy.

She returns to Dr. Barrington in mid-November.

“She’s arranging a double mastectomy and hysterectomy; because I have a 94 percent chance that breast cancer will recur; and a 76 percent chance it might occur in my female organs,” Garcia said.

She said the side effects of the cancer and treatment have been hard to handle from time to time.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. It’s forced my body into menopause, early. And I already had insomnia. My sleep is interrupted and it hasn’t been the same since.