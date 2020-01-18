Eychner to seek re-election to city council

Judy Eychner has announced her intent to seek re-election to her post as City Councilperson Place 3 representative.

Voters elected Eychner to Place 3 in May 2018, and she said she is proud to ask her constituents to allow her to continue the people’s work with another term in office.

In fall 2018, Eychner was elevated to the position of Mayor Pro Tem by her colleagues on the City Council and has served in that capacity for more than half of her term in office.

Eychner picked up an application packet on the first business day of the new year, Jan. 2 and plans on starting her campaign right away.

Kerrville elects a Mayor and Place 3 and 4 representatives in even-numbered years, and each official serves a two-year term. Councilpersons are limited to three consecutive terms in office.

“Serving the people of Kerrville has been a rewarding experience. I have learned much and there is still a lot of unfinished business to be taken care of,” Eychner said. “The city is a very interesting, but even more so, a very intricate and comprehensive operation. The many, many services the city provides that we expect, that we just take for granted, they don’t just happen. There is a plan, a process, and many caring, dedicated, hardworking and very professional people who make it happen. We have an outstanding staff and it has been a joy to work with them and learn all that they do.

“When I took office 18 months ago, I committed to making sure the comprehensive plan was implemented and followed. That has been accomplished and will continue to be at the forefront of all decisions. I committed to maintain a fiscally sound budget. I have not wavered from that - our city IS fiscally sound! I committed to provide leadership that would look at the big picture and allow the city manager and city staff to do what they do best - take care of the details and run the city. That leadership is firmly in place,” Eychner said. “I committed to restore and maintain the attitude and practice of ‘treating people right.’ I believe that attitude and practice is also in place. I committed to set policy and make all decisions with only one agenda -- what is best for Kerrville. I still have one and only one agenda--and that is ‘what is best for Kerrville.’ It would again be my privilege and pleasure to serve the great people of this awesome community for a second term.”

Early voting for City Council begins on April 20, and Election Day is May 2.