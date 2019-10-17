City study outlines housing needs, plan

The state of affordable housing in Kerrville, whether rented or owned, is in very short supply, according to the City of Kerrville’s new Housing Study and Strategic Plan.

The economic and demographic context had four main points.

First, population growth in Kerrville outpaced job growth until the last couple of years, due to retirees. The city has 42 percent of households with householder more than age 65.

Of the under-65 households, 52 percent have incomes less than $50,000 per year. And 40 percent of non-senior renter households are “cost-burdened” (42 percent of all households) meaning they pay 30 percent or more of their income on housing costs.

Growth in the last decade here was 1,100 net new jobs in the county; compared to 1,690 net new residents and 801 net new households.

They said growing employment sectors are mainly construction and manufacturing for middle-income wages, and retail and accommodations with lower wages. They displayed a graph comparing those employment and wage factors visually.

The 2017 median household income for Kerrville was $44,113, meaning that half of households in the city earn less than that; and 55 percent of households earn less than $50,000 annually.

Rental housing

Under “Housing demand and supply,” they started with rental housing saying it’s “a very tight market at all price levels;” and there’s no “missing middle” rental construction activity. They said there were 340 new multifamily units built in the last 10 years, with one “income-restricted complex” and two “market-rate.”

The “up side” listed next said rents are not appreciating excessively; and 240 more units will soon be constructed.

They defined multi-family properties under three headings – conventional, affordable and senior living, with conventional properties making up 67 percent of the total 2,323 units, and only 13 percent “affordable” units. Their chart said the average rental unit has 915 square feet, and rents for $784/month.

There is a demand for 752 affordable rental units, and most of those are needed for people with incomes less than $20,000/year; and monthly rent under $500. The other income levels considered were $20,000-34,999, and $35,000-$49,999. Possible rents were correspondingly higher.

In the larger study, “housing market trends – multifamily rentals” included the information that there are two multi-family projects underway in Kerrville, and describes both as “luxury-style apartment complexes” with anticipated rents of $885 to $1,500/month. Those are located on Thompson Drive and Singing Winds Drive.

Consultants wrote that these will provide rental units but will only be affordable for the highest-paid workers. They said employers they interviewed mentioned this lack of housing choices, and said it made retention and hiring of employers very difficult.

For-sale housing

Consultants said there have been inspection issues (FHA, etc.) for older, less expensive homes, while “homes above $300,000 are not supply-constrained.” There are 720 single-family lots in development, and “at least two projects may offer homes in low $200s and below.”

A graph showed the percent of homes sold in Kerrville at $200,000 and below declining steadily from 2011 to 2016 to 2018.

There is a demand for 555 affordable for-sale units now, they said, with most needed for those making $20,000-34,999 annually.

Employee survey

This survey said respondents’ housing costs are “still moderate,” and cited strong support for a growing workforce housing supply. The city is considered desirable as a housing location; and most reported difficulty in finding housing. People here have strong desires to purchase single family homes; and smaller homes are acceptable.

Under “overall demand,” they listed current potential demand for nearly 1,300 rental units and nearly 1,800 for-sale units. This includes relief for cost-burdened working people, and recapture of workers “not living locally.” Future demand is based on announced job growth and projects an added 315 housing units, with emphasis on moderate-priced rentals.

Development Environment

Consultants said challenges and barriers include the major issue of land cost, and infrastructure and land development; and moderate issues if “constrained housing types” and buyer-rental qualification.

Opportunities and strengths listed were the city’s new development code, under-utilized and redevelop-able sites, land in public or nonprofit or institutional ownership, and “potential new market actors.”

Strategies for housing

They called for increasing stock of moderately priced rental units with moderate-density “infill development;” and increasing the supply of single-family for-sale homes on infill lots.

They also recommended preserving existing low-income and moderately-priced rental housing through rehab programs and “opportunity investment.”

The city should support additional low-income rental housing development through a federal LIHTC program, they said; and create an official incentive policy for workforce housing development.

Other recommendations included utilizing land owned by public agencies, institutions and philanthropic organizations for workforce housing development and preservation; and initiating an effort to accommodate specialized renter populations.

They said the city should examine other regulatory elements that affect development costs; and create a “Cooperative Housing Navigation and Financial Education Program.”

Community Development Strategies is based in Houston and Steve Spillette, president, represented the firm at council meetings.

Mayor Bill Blackburn formed the Mayor’s Workforce Housing Taskforce last spring to guide efforts to address this issue, consisting of 22 other members including City Council, some city staff and various industry stakeholders.

CDS was engaged by the city in late May and conducted research visits last June and July after starting with a survey sent out through local employers. They said 759 people received surveys, and 650 completed them.

The preliminary study and plan were presented in September to council and staff.

This study was done on behalf of the city as a result of the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, and contains the most recent research, findings, analysis and strategies for improvements in the housing market in the city.

The consultants, CDS, produced the study and presented their findings to City Council on Oct. 8. They said they did an employee survey, phone interviews, and field work for primary research, and used demographics, employment and housing records.