Hometown Crafts a source of enjoyment, aid

Kerrville’s Hometown Crafts store at 841 Junction Hwy. in River Oaks Shopping Center has been in business here for 22-plus years, led by owner and President Clint Williams and Vice President Sandra Welch.

Williams opened the business in September of 1997 with Welch and Delia Garza on the staff.

This is the only Hometown Crafts store, but Williams and Welch also have a smaller “sister” store, “The Wildflower Barn,” in New Braunfels.

The New Braunfels location is a home décor and rustic furniture store.

Welch said the Kerrville store has a reputation for having a helpful staff that tries to answer customers’ questions.

“We preach ‘customer service’ every day here, and stress that with every employee. It’s our biggest strength,” she said.

One example last week was a man’s request to get oak dowel rods of a certain size. Sue Shirrock at the front counter listened to his question – which started like many they hear every day, with “Do you have ……?”

She told him, “Sorry, no. We have dowel rods that size, but only in pine. You want it to be stronger? You could try asking at ……..” and listed at least two other local businesses he could ask.

Their fabric department gets questions like that every day from novice to expert creative people who need supplies or advice or both.

Welch and Williams believe Hometown Crafts has succeeded this long specifically because of that customer service, and because of their wide selection of merchandise at reasonable prices, plus the longevity and loyalty of their associates and customers to their operation.

Welch said, “We were the major arts and crafts, fabrics, framing store in the late 1990s, but other independent fabric and framing stores existed then and now in Kerrville and the Hill Country. A large national discount chain (here in 1997) carried an assortment of crafts and fabrics at that time as well.”

“Our in-house frame shop is locally owned by Todd Bestor and Charles Earhart, who have been sub-lease tenants of Hometown Crafts since day one,” Welch said.

The store has a combined staff of approximately 35 full- and part-time employees including management, the frame shop and corporate staff.

Delia Garza is store director and Joel Araiza is assistant director.

“Delia was the first person on the payroll and has no interrupted service for the 22 years that Hometown Crafts has been in business,” Welch said. “We have been blessed to have associates with long tenure at Hometown Crafts. The current staff has a combined history of more than 150 years of service to Hometown Crafts.”

Fabric Department

In the fabric department, the two employees with the longest tenure, Bonnie Turrentine and Margaret Vernor, have been working there 12 and eight years respectively.

Turrentine said it’s a job she knew something about. “I’ve sewed since I was 12 years old and I have lots of knowledge about sewing.” She said this was and is the first retail job she’s had.

“Everyday people say, ‘I need help with …’ and if we don’t know, we try to tell them where they might find the answer.”

They said people ask for specific items and/or advice on their projects every day.

Vernor said her mother was a seamstress, and her mother-in-law an upholsterer and furniture restorer.

Every day she hears, “Where can I get …?”

“We have to ask them, because they ask for strange things sometimes, ‘What is your project?’ and ‘How are you using this?’ We have interesting conversations. That’s why I work.”

They agreed people don’t make it easy sometimes. Customers want to re-cover bar stools or dining chair seats, but don’t know the measurements. Or they gesture vaguely and say, “My windows are about this tall and this wide. How much fabric do I need?”

“Some don’t know math, the number of inches in a yard, or how two yards of 54-inch-wide fabric will cover as many chair seats as more yardage of narrower fabric,” Vernor said.

Their department carries few sewing machine parts, but they know the nearest repair shop is in Medina and the owner picks up machines from customers at Kerrville’s Dietert Center.

They say they enjoy their jobs.

The staff can take requests for specific print or patterned fabrics.

“There are ‘visual’ and ‘non-visual’ people. And it’s fun to help people match things up. We like what we do. And if somebody says, ‘You have a good eye,’ that’s a compliment,” Vernor said.

Frame Shop

Bestor and Earhart said during their years there, almost all their 23 years working together, they have been asked to create frames for a full Native American headdress, a Victorian wreath made from human hair, Civil War artifacts, weapons, and one piece of art work that was 5 feet by 7 feet in size when they finished framing it.

“We didn’t think about how to get it out of here until we were done,” Bestor said. “We had to open two front doors wide open and tilt the framed piece diagonally to barely get it through the doors.”

They said advances in technology now allow them to sometimes pull photos or prints off customers’ smart phones.

Store’s growth

The store has been in the same location all 22-plus years, but hasn’t always looked the same.

Williams was able to purchase the lease from the previous craft store tenant, Crafts Etc.

“It was a ‘win-win’ both for Hometown Crafts and the City of Kerrville. We had built-in traffic who were used to coming to the same location for an arts and crafts store, and the town had just lost the previous major craft store,” Welch said.

The original store was 18,150 square feet; and has been remodeled three times and enlarged to 29,300 square feet

The various departments / services they have now include:

• Floral with in-store floral designers;

• Seasonal;

• Scrapbooking;

• Party;

• Jewelry making;

• Wood crafts;

• Crafts;

• Leather-working supplies;

• Artists’ supplies;

• Home Décor.

“In addition, we have an expanded fabric department that includes quilters’ fabrics, upholstery fabrics; apparel fabrics, stitchery, yarn, trims, notions and much more,” Welch said.

The newest department is the rustic furniture department in which they carry a wide assortment of solid wood furniture for every room in the home or office.

She said the frame shop offers custom framing, needlework, shadowbox frames, ready-made frames, conservation framing, art reproduction, photo restoration and large-format printing.

She said customer requests sometimes lead to added items in their inventory, because they work hard to get merchandise and fulfill special requests and/or large orders.

Current store hours are that they are open seven days a week, Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They have extended holiday hours during homecoming season and Christmas season. Call 896-5944 for more information.

It probably would help to find a tape measure and/or your craft or sewing pattern, and write down some measurements to take to the store with you, too.