KPSF awards $10K for 'Every Voice Matters' program

The Kerrville Public School Foundation presented a check for $10,000 to the speech therapists of the Kerrville ISD Special Education Department last week.

The funds will be used to implement the grant, “Every Voice Matters.” Part of the KPSF Innovative Teaching Grant program, “Every Voice Matters” was generously funded by The Perry and Ruby Stevens Charitable Foundation.

Using technology, the implementation of “Every Voice Matters” will make functional communication possible for KISD special needs students (prekindergarten through 12th grade) by using Augmentative and Alternative Communication methods.

The grant will be used to purchase iPads and the AAC language application, LAMP Words For Life, which is based on neurological and motor learning principles.

The goal of the software is to give non-verbal individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities a method to develop independent and spontaneous communication.

The use of AAC devices enables students with significant communication challenges to interact more effectively.

Students using such devices will develop enhanced communication skills, which will positively impact language development, cognition, and literacy skills, as well as increasing their ability to participate in social, educational, and play environments. Additionally, AAC provides the support necessary to help individuals with speech disabilities reach their full communication potential.

KPSF Executive Director Evelyn Nelson said, “KPSF is very excited about this grant because it is not often that funding can be identified for this underserved population who has extraordinary needs.”

She also thanked The Perry and Ruby Stevens Charitable Foundation for its generous and timely support.