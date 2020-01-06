Bob Reeves announces for tax collector post

Current Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves announces his 2020 candidacy to continue his years of service to the citizens of Kerr County.

Reeves is a life-long resident of Kerr County. He has previously served as a Kerr County Commissioner (Precinct 4) and brings more than 35 years of experience in real estate appraising and property tax consulting.

Reeves said he is uniquely and thoroughly qualified to serve.

Beyond his deep professional experience in the field of property valuation and elected government service, Reeves has built and maintained positive working relationships with other elected officials and administrative organizations.

While a Kerr County Commissioner, Reeves helped form and manage a budget of more than $32 million, while helping guide both the revitalization of the Hill Country Youth Event Center and the Kerr County Jail expansion project.

Outside of the halls of government, Reeves has served the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show for more than 40 years in roles including executive director, president, and secretary/treasurer. He is a former board member of the Harper ISD and Kerr County ESD #2.

Primary election day is March 3, 2020, and the 2020 General election is Nov. 3, 2020.