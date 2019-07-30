KISD issues important details for back-to-school

Kerrville Indepdent School district has released important dates and information about the upcoming school year.

Early Childhood Center

(Pre-K and Head Start)

Kerrville ISD’s Early Childhood Center is now accepting applications for its Head Start and Pre-Kindergarten programs. Applications are available at the Early Childhood Campus located at 1011 Third Street. For more information, call 257-1335. These programs are open to age and income eligible children living in the Kerrville ISD attendance zone. Children must be 3 or 4 years old on or before September 1, 2019 and at least one of the following:

• Qualify for the school lunch program;

• Non-English speaking;

• McKinney-Vento Act;

• Active duty military; MIA/Injured or killed while on active duty;

• Foster care;

• In/was in conservatorship of TxDFPS;

• Qualified through the Special Education Department; or

• Receive SSI or TANF

Elementary Attendance

Confirmations - July 30-31

Parents must call or visit their child’s school on July 30 or July 31 to confirm attendance at that school. If attendance is not confirmed at this time, the pre-registration will be pulled and the child may lose their spot at that campus.

New students

Students new to a KISD attendance zone will be registered August 6-7. Elementary students new to Kerrville will be registered at their home elementary school until the enrollment cap is reached.

For more information, please contact your child’s elementary school. The campus phone numbers are:

• Tom Daniels, 257-2208

• Nimitz, 257-2209

• Starkey, 257-221

• Tally, 257-2222

Grade 6-12 Registration

Registration for current KISD students going in to grades 6-12 will be done online.

Registration for current KISD students in grades 6-12 will occur online this summer. Back-to-school events will be held at each campus in August. More information will be forthcoming on these dates. New to KISD students will need to visit their campus on Aug. 6-7 to register.

Registration for returning KISD students in grades 6-12 is done online. Once the online registration window opens, Log in to Skyward Family Access from the Kerrville ISD website, www.kerrvilleisd.net and click on Skyward under “quick links” or “helpful links” for more information on online registration. Instructions can be found in English and Spanish. Please note the online window will not be open this summer.

Back-to-School events will be held at each campus in August. Please check back for more dates and information to be added.