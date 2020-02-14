Locals work ‘Backpack Mission’ to immigrants

Kerr County residents Carol Aceti, Jennifer Timko, Susan Parker, Stephanie Ertel, Lee Freedle and Coral Adema are part of a group that has been filling large backpacks with items useful to new immigrants.

They said that includes people hopeful of entering the U.S. from Mexico but detained in tent cities near border crossings, and those allowed across the border to travel to sponsors after getting permission.

The backpacks usually contain personal hygiene items (toothbrush, toothpaste, etc.), a fleece blanket, a water bottle they can fill as needed, pens and a small notebook, dictionaries when available, snacks with long-lasting shelf life, and a coloring book and box of crayons.

The backpacks are given to single people and to families with children.

The next backpack session will be at Adema’s home, to fill 69 backpacks on Feb. 29.

She and others take cash donations toward those supplies, and buy in bulk what they know is needed.

Aceti said the local group is part of a national organization, “Call to Action,” formed more than 40 years ago; and part of the Rio Grande Valley chapter.

The filled backpacks are taken to an all-volunteer group in San Antonio called the “Interfaith Welcome Coalition,” for distribution. It’s a nonprofit multi-faith group, they said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security transports immigrants from the Texas border to San Antonio, and they are dispersed from there, they said.

“The original project was to help people immigrating through San Antonio when they were released from detention centers on the U.S. side of the border with Mexico. Now they are being detained in camps on the Mexico side, until they are granted asylum,” Aceti said.

So some of the backpacks, including added food, are taken by members of that coalition into Mexico, to people with a storage facility, who can give the backpacks to people living in the camps.

Some of the local volunteers have seen photos of the camps or the camps themselves. People are living in plastic-sheet “tents” that had to be reinforced with tarps when bad weather occurred; and they must cook for themselves.

The local volunteer group meets at Adema’s home to work in an “assembly line” they worked out, to fill each backpack with collected items; and sometimes meet at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

The basic items for the backpacks was expanded a little when volunteers not only met immigrants at San Antonio’s downtown bus station, but also began taking some to the San Antonio airport to fly to meet their sponsors.

Most people in Central America know people or have relatives in the United States, they said.

The volunteers also have to get permission to go through security with the immigrants, and make sure they get to the right gate and on the proper plane. Most have to take multiple flights to get to their destinations.

The volunteers in San Antonio learned to be prepared to try to talk to each one; and to deal with people, both adults and very quiet children, who have no experience with riding a bus or an airplane. It’s almost always families with children, they said.

Knowing some Spanish is very helpful, they said, but people now have phones with translators built in. That’s also good because they have helped others speaking Portugese or French.

Aceti said her experience with people at the airport includes people who were carrying their tickets bought by sponsors in the United States.

“It’s hard to part from them even after that short acquaintance,” Aceti said.

Carol Aceti and husband John are members of the national organization, which works on social justice issues in addition to women and gender equality.

The organization offered a tour called “A Border Experience – Life in the Margins” to the McAllen area on the Texas border to a group of 50 people, and some in the Kerrville group were part of that group.

Aceti said it was a chance to experience it for themselves.

Their tour included seeing sections of the new border wall in place and being constructed, and the visual and real-life effect it has in that area.

For instance, building it far enough away from the Rio Grande River to be out of the floodplain means it leaves a “no-man’s-land” between the river and the wall in places.

Timko said for her, seeing the wall was “an experience, a feeling – you know about the wall in Berlin, but living in a country with one - this is what the uproar is all about. You can feel it.”

Parker said, “There are better ways to do this than a wall. It’s not the most expedient or efficient.”

These women acknowledge the divided opinions in America on immigration, but they say they know people in Mexico and farther south send children toward the U.S. because they will be dead if they don’t. The drug cartels are a real threat to them.

One said, “People are coming to save their lives. I would do that. They are very family-oriented and don’t want to leave ‘home’ unless they are very afraid.”

All four in the room agreed.

They also said most they’ve encountered want to better themselves, and are smart, smart enough to function in society while not speaking or writing English.

Ertel said she was a volunteer attorney for asylum-seekers from 1989-2003 for those from a couple Central American countries.

“If someone came to the United States then, they could get a work permit and find a place to live. They were not ‘detained’ while waiting for assigned court dates. That gradually changed in 2017-18, when talk about ‘The Wall’ started and there were more detention centers built by people who run private prisons,” Ertel said. “The ‘tent cities’ were also created.”

She said, “The U.S. government thought separating family members would deter people from coming. But it didn’t.”

More recently, the would-be immigrants remain in Mexico while waiting for court dates. One barrier to U.S. entry is the rule now that the person must apply for asylum in the first country he or she crosses into; and if they don’t, it’s an automatic barrier to entering the U.S.

She said it’s harder now, for attorneys who have to cross into Mexico to talk to clients. “Some cases took months. Now an attorney might interview a person once. It’s harder and harder to win cases.”

For information, call Aceti at 257-1432.