Firefighters work around work shift, family on holidays

As families across the county gathered to celebrate the Christmas holiday, a dedicated group of men and women stood ready to serve, as they manned fire stations, patrol vehicles and 9-1-1 dispatch stations to ensure the safety and security of local citizens.

“That’s the job we chose and we’re happy to do it,” Kerrville Fire Department Battalion Chief Stephen Boyd said. “While we are not with our respective families, we are a family here at the station, too. We adjust where we can to allow those with small children to be with them and we will have a Christmas meal together.”

In fact, each of the four KFD stations received a traditional turkey dinner with all of the fixings from Gates of the City Church.

“They (church members) have been bringing us Christmas and Thanksgiving dinner for about 10 years now,” Boyd said. “But, before they did, we would all prepare our own holiday meals and make sure to sit down together and recognize the holiday as a work family and sometimes, the families of our firefighters will join us.”

Boyd has worked in the fire service for more than 20 years, is married and has two adult children. He said that first responder families learn to adjust.

“This job can be hard on families, so we try to involve our families in everything that we can,” Boyd said. “At the station, we are a family, too, because we spend a third of our lives together.”

And as a family of firefighters and EMS crews, they take care of each other as well.

The KFD “B” shift will work two of every three Christmas days as the shift calendar falls, so often members of the department will “hold in” (extend their own shift to allow their replacement on the next shift to come in later) or trade shifts to allow those firefighters with young children to be home with them.

Firefighter Daniel Duckworth, a 12-year veteran firefighter, said he was able to spend Christmas morning with his young children, ages 2 and 5, due to the generosity of another firefighter.

“Daniel Patton held in for me this morning so I could be there when my kids opened their presents,” Duckworth said. “That’s the kind of thing we do for each other and it means a lot.”

David Bassett and Bart Bartlett, two younger firefighters, said they volunteered to switch with brother firefighters for the same reason.

“It will mean more to them to be with the children, so it makes sense for me to take the shift,” Bassett said.

Bartlett said his wife works at the hospital and was also on duty, so it worked for him to trade shifts with someone who needed it.

Samantha White has been a paramedic for seven years, but only recently joined KFD.

“We have a family-style meal every shift, but it is especially nice to share a special dinner on the holidays in between calls,” White said.

As the firefighters and EMS crews performed their duties on Christmas day, they also kept in touch with their families throughout the day.

“Not just today, but every night when I’m on shift we FaceTime with the kids,” Duckworth said. “It helps a lot to be able to let them see me and for me to see them.”

No matter which station was visited, each of the KFD members reflected on the brotherhood of their department and the fire service.

“We take care of each other,” Lt. Monty Johnson said. “When we were the ones with little kids, those without kids made sure we could be home. Now that our kids are older, we help out the guys who need it now.”

Even down to their turkey dinner, the KFD family works as a team on holidays.

“The church dinners that we receive started 10 years ago by the parents of one of our firefighters,” Lt. Guy McDonald said. “Lt. Mark Dunning’s mom and dad were behind getting it started and we are so appreciative, because they take time out of their own Christmas day to take care of us.”

Despite being away from their families on Christmas day, each of the firefighters interviewed said they were proud to be on shift and ready to serve.

Most have several years under their belts and have been able to make adjustments with their wives and children over the years to keep the balance between work and family intact.