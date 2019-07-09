Mayor reflects on first year, road to City Hall

When Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn begins his day, he does so by reviewing the campaign promises he made prior to his May 2018 election night victory.

“I have a wall in my house that I keep the promises I made during the campaign displayed on,” Blackburn said. “I look at them daily and, on some days, more than once.”

Some of the items displayed on the “promise wall” of Blackburn’s home include: protection of water resources, preservation of natural beauty of the area, economic development and creation of workforce housing.

“Being mayor was never something I planned to do. It wasn’t on a bucket list,” Blackburn said. “I just felt we needed a change in leadership and several people asked me to run, so I did.”

Blackburn has just completed his first year and looking back on his time in office, he said he feels encouraged and fulfilled.

“During the campaign, we worked almost 24/7,” Blackburn said. “Then after election night, my wife, Deana, and I took about three days off and then we went right into our first meeting, orientation and budget workshops. The city and how it works is really multi-faceted.”

Blackburn said he remembered feeling a little unsure of himself during his first meeting, but has steadily gained confidence as he presides over each Kerrville City Council meeting.

“The orientation was like drinking from a fire hose,” Blackburn said. “There was just so much to learn.”

So, after having some time in office under his belt, Blackburn recently reflected on his journey so far.

Most surprising

The most surprising thing, Blackburn said, was seeing how complex the city and the duties of the city council are.

“When you start looking at water and wastewater issues, streets, Parks & Recreation … there are 23 parks. Then, look at personnel, fire department, police and the various city departments, it’s pretty complex,” Blackburn said. “I knew a lot about these things before I took office, but the intricacies involving each department were something I never really understood before that.”

Blackburn said the weight of each decision was daunting at first, but praised city staff for their professionalism and knowledge for properly informing and preparing council before each meeting.

“We are blessed with a great city staff, city attorney and city manager and the rest of the executive staff,” Blackburn said. “I know we can trust them and that makes the difference when discussing and voting on any item.”

Most fulfilling

Problem-solving and helping citizens, Blackburn said, has been the most fulfilling part of his job.

“Some problems come to the city through staff,” Blackburn said. “But, some of them come to me directly. It’s not that I solve the problem myself, but I visit with the appropriate staff person and lay out the issue and follow the process to a resolution. It’s very rewarding to me to know that I helped a citizen or business owner in some way.”

An example, Blackburn said, occurred recently when a citizen approached him with a concern about traffic on a residential street.

“The Chief of Police did a traffic study in that area. They did a traffic count and looked at other specific factors,” Blackburn said. “When the traffic study was complete, the chief sent it to me and I presented to the citizen. It was very helpful. You see that type of situation occur regularly in various areas of city services … zoning issues, for example. We never compromise on our standards, but if a business owner needs help to be able to conduct business, we look at it and if we can help, we do.”

Most difficult

“The hardest part is the amount of material that we need to master in order to come to the council and make good decisions,” Blackburn said. “The posted agenda seems simple, but the backup documents, in some cases, are extensive.”

Blackburn said the massive amounts of information shared in specific workshops, such as the recent drainage and paving workshop and the upcoming budget workshop, can be difficult to absorb quickly.

“Keeping up to speed on these things is difficult, but necessary and just part of the job,” Blackburn said.

Looking ahead

Blackburn said growth has been stagnant in past years, but that is changing.

“We’ve got a influx of young people ages 25-44 and Kerrville will start to see growth,” Blackburn said. “I know people are fearful that if we grow to big, we will lose the small town feel and uniqueness. The Kerrville2050 Comprehensive plan is geared toward protecting that sense of a small town and uniqueness, but we have to stay ahead of things like infrastructure, planning and such.”

Blackburn said one of the city’s biggest needs is to be able to entice working-age residents, wiling to work at the anticipated new businesses and to be able to provide workforce housing to those families.

Economic Development, Blackburn said, is the key to success for Kerrville.

“We’ve got to find a way to attract more young people,” Blackburn said. “We want to see former residents return to Kerrville to raise their families here.”

Blackburn said he is leading a Task Force on Workforce Housing with a group of approximately 15 people, including builders, real estate professionals and others.

“We are looking at what can be built that the average worker can afford,” Blackburn said. “We are looking at the possibility of different lot sizes, different types of building … all types of things, with an emphasis on quality. I’ve found the city to be very flexible.”

Blackburn said he is looking at city-owned land across from Tivy High School to possibly create a future workforce housing development.

Roadmap

Blackburn said he was blessed to have taken office with a roadmap to the future nearly complete in the city’s comprehensive plan.

“It was 90 percent complete before I took office, but the Kerrville2050 Comprehensive Plan was a huge bonus for me as a new mayor,” Blackburn said. “It is very well done. It was created with a heavy weight on citizen input and our city manager, Mark McDaniel, is committed to implementation of that plan … we are implementing portions of it almost every week.”

Blackburn said the reason the comprehensive plan will be successful is because it is a roadmap drawn by the citizens of Kerrville.

Communication

Blackburn said he tries to keep in touch with local residents in various ways.

“I post on the mayor Facebook page, I’m on three radio stations and contribute to local newspapers regularly,” Blackburn said. “I am able to address issues that maybe don’t interest the general reader, but whenever the topic is affects a specific person, I feel like I can help educate and assist residents in understanding parts of issues they really didn’t know about before.”

It is important, Blackburn said, for citizens to know they are being heard, to feel like they are being informed and trust city leaders.

“The most important thing, to me, is integrity,” Blackburn said. “Doing the right thing, being ethical … I can tell you that this council and city staff are ethical and I love working with them.”

Blackburn said he believes the road to success lies in a simple formula that begins with building trust.

“If you build trust and people in the city believe that you, as a city, are operating fairly, using tax dollars wisely, that helps to create security,” Blackburn said. “From trust, you go to security, there are two things that can grow out of that. Creativity, I’m talking about music, art, writing … film making. And, finally, kindness. That Kerrville will be known for creativity and kindness. Kindness is huge in our society.”

Blackburn said he enjoys his role as mayor. He takes it seriously and considers it an honor. As for encouraging others to run of city office, he said he would definitely encourage others if they are serious.

“If working hard and serving the pubic is compelling to them, I would encourage others to seek office,” Blackburn said. “No one should just wake up one day and say they want to be on the city council. It should be something they feel passionate about.”

Blackburn is a former Baptist minister, who has lived in Kerrville for 35 years. His term expires in May of 2020.

When asked if he would consider running for re-election, Blackburn smiled and said “I think I would.”