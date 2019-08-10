County still negotiating budget for FY19-20

County Judge Robert Kelly gave an overview of the unfinished county budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year last week, saying he and the four county commissioners still have some negotiating to do with various department heads and elected officials.

But they are facing deadlines of Aug. 12 and 14 to finalize that budget and consider the tax rate that they also will set to fund the budget.

By law, the county judge is the chief budget officer for the county government.

On a budget summary as of July 31, the current county tax rate is listed as $.515 per $100 valuation, with $.4827 of that for maintenance and operation, and debt service; and $.0323 for the road and bridge fund.

A budget worksheet so far lists the following “grand totals” and are not yet “balanced:”

• Estimated reserve balance - $11,595,144;

• Estimated total revenue FY20 - $34,329,386;

• Recurring expenses requested FY20 – $36,161,127;

• Non-recurring expenses requested - $1,000,815;

• Total FY20 requested expenditures - $37,161,521;

• Revenue under expenditures FY20 - $2,832,135 deficit.

County government organization is a combination of departments with hired staff, and elected officials also with hired staff.

Of those, the Sheriff’s Office and Road and Bridge are the largest in terms of staff and equipment, followed by the County Clerk’s, Tax Assessor’s and District Clerk’s offices.

Budget process

Remaining on the budget calendar is an Aug. 12 workshop to finalize the budget and discuss the tax rate, including whether the proposed rate would exceed the rollback rate or the effective tax rate, whichever is lower; taking a record vote and setting two public hearings if needed (Aug. 26 and Sept. 9).

This is followed by an Aug. 14 meeting to discuss and vote on the tax rate and tentatively approve the new budget. They plan to publish legal notices of the proposed tax rate in Aug. 16 newspapers.

A public hearing on the budget is listed Sept. 23, but Kelly stressed that budget workshops also are open to the public.

Official adoption of the new budget and the tax rate are planned Sept. 23; and must be final by Sept. 30, before the start of the new fiscal year Oct. 1.

Kelly said he and the commissioners have been using what Kelly called “a left-over process” to form this budget. Under this process, department heads and elected officials have been submitting their proposals and “wish lists” to Commissioners’ Court and Kelly.

“And only two of them gave us budgets for FY20 that were lower than the current year’s budget. The rest were inflated wish lists,” he said.

Those submitted requests, including raises and added staff, have then been considered as the basis for the court’s formulation of a new budget.

Kelly said these steps grew out of Judge Pat Tinley’s final days in office before his death, when commissioners had to take over the budget process in mid-stream and have been doing that ever since, for five or six years.

“In other counties, the judge prepares the new budget, and sends it out to the departments and elected officials,” Kelly said. “And after that, departments can question the proposals and lobby at public workshops before the commissioners’ court. Then the commissioners’ court decides what the budget will be.”

Kelly said as a newly elected judge, he was assigned a mentor, a working county judge, to get advice from and send questions as needed. His is the judge in Bandera County, Richard Evans, who came to his job from being a professional accountant.

Kelly said it’s a logical connection as Kerr shares the 198th District Court with Bandera County.

And his mentor’s advice early on was that the budget process in Kerr County has been constructed backwards lately. He said here, they’ve reversed the process and requests came from departments first.

It’s supposed to start with the judge and be sent out, then possibly adjusted by commissioners, he was told.

“The process is part of the problem,” Kelly said. “This deficit has happened before. The judge needs to do the budget and present it to departments; and have them convince us what to change in their favor,” Kelly said.

As of late last week, Kelly said, they are working to reduce a $1,653,000 deficit, with proposed expenses higher than expected revenue.

“And that’s on top of appraisal figures from the Kerr Central Appraisal District,” he said. “West Kerr appraisals are so high, people can’t afford to stay in their homes. In Canyon Springs out there, there are many homes up for sale.”

Kelly described this situation as the Texas State Legislature being at war with county government, and said urban state legislators drove the process.

“The Legislature’s cap on tax increases is a limitation. And the state put pressure on the appraisal districts,” Kelly said. “Statewide, property appraisals increased by 9 percent and that’s after appeals to the KCAD when that board reduced about 4 percent.”

By those notices, he said, the county expects about $1.333 million more in expected property tax revenue, but they have so far budgeted to spend about $1.653 million more than last year.

The current tax rate is $.515 per $100 valuation, and commissioners’ court still has to finalize a new budget and the tax rate needed to fund it.

Complicating this for FY20, the State Legislature changed the “rollback tax rate” which is the allowed increase in the tax rate before the governmental entity has to get voter approval in an election.

That allowed increase was up to 8 percent in the “effective tax rate,” the tax rate that would raise the same amount of revenue as last year.

The State Legislature decreased that percentage of increase from 8 percent to 3.5 percent.

Commissioners must remember that in Kerr County each 1 cent of the tax rate equals about $350,000 in revenue.

“The effective tax rate calculated from the KCAD appraisal rate equals a 7-cent tax rate increase for the county,” Kelly said. “If Kerr wanted to increase the tax rate without an election, it could rise from $.515 per $100 valuation to $.523.

“That’s how close we are to appraisals, and we still can’t bring in a balanced budget,” Kelly said last week.

While salaries of elected officials are set by the state, Kelly said, other employees’ salaries are set by Commissioners’ Court, and any other raises or new hires decided by Commissioners. And Kelly said those requested raises and new hires are “disproportionately high,” including a request from one department to move employees up by four steps in grade, not just one, with requisite salary increases.

Overall Kerr County has almost 300 employees. This budget cycle, Kelly said commissioners got requests from about 25 of them to increase salaries.

“On the current court, Jonathan Letz and Tom Moser are ‘senior commissioners’ who have been here the longest and have the most experience forming budgets. We have consensus on some, but not all, the requests for raises,” Kelly said. “Five of those employees have had their jobs and duties ‘reclassified’ and will get raises.”

Merit-based policy

Another factor they are debating is use this year of one portion of a court policy titled “Longevity – Merit and Educational Pay Increases.” Kelly said this was approved by Commissioners’ Court in 2017 and a $25,000 line item created. But it wasn’t used in FY18 and in FY19 the line item was removed from the budget.

One section of this policy states they may provide a line item for merit pay for outstanding performance, after such request is accompanied by a performance evaluation of the employee from the elected official or department head. If granted, it’s a one-time payment not less than $500 and no greater than $2,000; and commissioners select the recipients and dollar amounts.

In this budget season, Kelly said, one department head has requested the merit pay for multiple employees and for the maximum amount each.

“I’m a big believer in ‘merit’ and sometimes ‘step’ raises. But I see this merit-based policy as producing turmoil and turnover,” Kelly said.

Overall, he described the last two July workshops as “bloody days, when the meat cleavers came out.”

County Auditor

Kelly said he and the commissioners work closely with the County Auditor on each new budget, and this year that has been complicated by the January death of Brenda Doss.

Kelly called Doss “a whiz” and said he didn’t fully appreciate her expertise until she was gone. County auditors are hired and paid by the District Judges, not local commissioners; and Doss hasn’t been replaced so far.

He gave multiple kudos to James Robles, now interim county auditor, for “really stepping up” and maturing into increased responsibilities.

Kelly said an added position for the Auditor’s office was approved this fiscal year but never filled. Now three people are doing the work of five.