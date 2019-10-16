KPD warns of vehicle burglaries

Kerrville Police Department officials have announced a recent rash of reported vehicle burglaries occuring over the past week.

“These are crimes of opportunity in which thieves are looking for unsecured vehicles. Typically, one or more thieves will roam through neighborhoods at night, going from house to house, checking parked vehicles for unlocked doors. Once they come across an open vehicle, they take everything of value and go on to the next easy target,” KPD Chief David Knight said.

“All it takes is seconds for thieves to take your valuables, your identity, and sometimes your vehicle. Don’t give thieves the opportunity to commit these crimes,” Knight said.

The most likely targets for theft are firearms, purses, wallets, expensive sunglasses, watches, camera gear, MP3 players, GPS systems, satellite radio receivers, cell phones, gym bags, computers, after-market stereos, CD's, speakers, power tools, gardening tools, spare change, and mail, all of which are portable, he added.

Knight issued the following suggestions and reminders for local citizens to follow:

• Keep all car doors and windows closed and locked – even in your own driveway. This sounds like common sense, but the majority of vehicle burglaries are from vehicles where the doors were not locked or a window was down.

• Don’t leave valuables or packages in plain sight in your vehicle.

• Don’t count on dark window tint to hide your valuables. Many thieves use flashlights to see through window tint.

• If your vehicle has a built-in security system, use it. If you don't have a security system installed, it is worth the investment – it may also qualify you for a discount on your auto insurance.

• Set any alarm or anti-theft device. Many people believe that car alarms no longer make a difference, but they can be an effective deterrent to an auto burglary.

• Park your vehicle in an area that is visible to the public and well-lit at night. If possible, park your car in the garage. If garage parking is not available, the next best option is to park your car in the driveway and install motion-sensor security lighting on your home.

• Never leave an electronic garage opener in the car. It can provide a thief easy access to your home.

• Keep a list of serial numbers (include make and model information, as well) for the commonly used electronic equipment you may keep in the car, like CD players, stereo faceplates, electronic devices, GPS systems, etc. Keep a copy of this inventory in a safe place such as a safe deposit box. We also suggest that you engrave your driver's license number on your valuables to aid in their recovery, should they be lost or stolen.

What to do if your vehicle is burglarized:

• As soon as possible, call the police to report the incident.

• Try to minimize contact with your vehicle.

• If you see suspicious activity, call the police immediately.

Residents are encouraged to call the Kerrville Police Department’s non-emergency line 257-8181 immediately to report all suspicious activity (9-1-1 for EMERGENCIES only). Police need the community’s eyes and ears to help them catch these thieves.