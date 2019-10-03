Bopst shares story of hope amid despair

When Doug Bopst stepped out in front of hundreds of Tivy High School students last week, his only hope was to be inspirational to those who needed guidance and support.

Bopst is a successful gym owner and fitness personal trainer, who lives in the greater Baltimore, Maryland area.

But his message wasn’t one of weight loss or pumping iron. He simply told his story of how an overweight kid, who made bad choices, decided to turn his life around and find success and happiness.

“I was arrested and convicted of possession with intent to sell in September 2008,” Bopst said. “I was overweight, 50 pounds heavier than I an today, and was guilty of the charges.”

While incarcerated, Bopst felt hopeless and lost, he said, but his cellmate started encouraging him to exercise and even began coaching him.

“At first, I was so embarrassed,” Bopst said. “I couldn’t do even one push-up, but after I did one, then it was two and then even more.”

It was then that Bopst said he realized that he had control over his life; and it was only he who could shape his future.

“My cellmate even made me a workout regimen, that I still have today,” Bopst said. “It is framed and on my wall.”

The epiphany Bopst experienced in jail molded who he would become and every time he shared his story, he found his message helped others.

“I told the kids to not be bogged down by setbacks,” Bopst said, “because even the biggest setback in your life, could be the biggest blessing. It was for me.”

Bopst told Tivy students to surround themselves with positive people, who are doing positive things.

“If you hang around 10 people all of the time and they are doing drugs, you probably are going to be eventually doing drugs,” Bopst said. “Find positive influences to be around.”

Fitness is the key, Bopst said. Focusing on being healthy and pushing yourself physically can help you achieve daily goals, those goals will build confidence, and that confidence will carry you through to happiness, Bopst said.

After being released from jail, Bopst continued to work on his body and eventually opened his own gym and became an award-winning personal trainer. He has also authored two books, “From Felony to Fitness to Free,” and “Faith Family Fitness.”

Bopst told students that focusing on faith, family and fitness is important and will help provide a foundation, something everyone needs.

“I really hope I reach someone when I tell my story,” Bopst said. “After speaking to Tivy students on Friday, I had several come and visit with me. I want them to know that each one of them controls their own destiny. And believe me, if anyone was struggling with confidence at that age, it was me.”

Today, Bopst still lives in the Baltimore area and enjoys spending time with his girlfriend, traveling and helping others.

It was Tivy counselor Kendall Young who brought Bopst to Kerrville.

“I saw him speak on an ‘Impact Theory’ podcast,” Young said. “He was amazing and I felt like his message could resonate with our students.”

Young said teens can struggle with self-confidence, and helping overcome the negative forces in a teen’s life is so important.

“Doug’s story is amazing. He was honest and real with the students. He explained that dealing with pain is not masking it with bad choices, like drugs,” Young said. “To be truly free and successful, you have to deal with the root of the problem.”

Bopst’s visit was made possible, Young said, by contributions made by local drug treatment facilities La Hacienda and Starlight Recovery Center, Calvary Temple Church, Dr. Tyson Hale, Mike and M’Lissa Hayes and an anonymous donor.