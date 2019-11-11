Smith survived 24 WWII missions

Samuel W. Smith, now age 95, of Kerr County, survived 24 missions as a B-17 pilot flying out of an airbase in England in 1943-45, and eventually retired from both the Army Air Corps and the U.S. Air Force that was formed later.

He’s writing a book now about his experiences, and it all began growing up at Goldthwaite, Texas. His interest in airplanes began in his childhood, when he got a model airplane from his father for Christmas, and he built many models of airplanes as a boy. His father died when Sam was 12, and Sam’s interest continued.

Goldthwaite had a population of about 1,200 then, and still does; and Smith was the oldest child with one brother (who served in the U.S. Navy), and one sister.

Smith said as a teenager he heard about the attack on Pearl Harbor through a radio broadcast on Dec. 7, 1941. Then the high school students were called to an assembly to listen to President Roosevelt’s address to Congress to declare the U.S. at war.

When Smith was 17, he drove to Brownwood with a friend, then took a bus to Dallas, where he presented himself to a recruiter to join the Air Corps. He was informed, politely but firmly, that the minimum age was 18, and he should return after his next birthday with specific documents – his mother’s permission, and three letters from hometown businessmen as recommendations.

And since he had no college credit training, the recruiter said he would have to take a written exam and make a grade of 87 or above to qualify for flight training.

Smith returned to Goldthwaite until the next summer, then returned to the recruiting office in July 1943, with the paperwork; and passed the physical exam.

“When I took the written exam, face to face with the testing recruiter, they quit counting when I got to 87 points, so I never knew exactly what score I made,” Smith said.

Smith was sworn into the Air Corps in July, but again delayed from getting into a pilot’s seat. They had more would-be pilots than they had airplanes to train on. Smith was told to go home again and wait.

“Instead I found a school in Fort Worth to learn machine tooling over three or four months, and then I got a job in a shop for $75 a week, making parts for B-24 bombers,” he said. “I finally got a message to go on active duty on April 6, 1943.”

He said before he reported to his first station, his family threw a party at home, and he met Mary Ann Miller who was nice, but he was leaving for the war.

Training

Smith reported to Pecos, Texas, where his mother helped pin his pilot’s wings on his uniform; and he had to choose between “heavy” and “medium bombardment” for training. He chose “heavy.” His second assignment was to Roswell, N.M., for B-17 training. He and his new best friend were assigned to different combat groups.

“In pre-flight education, we had to learn Morse Code and score a minimum speed, sending messages that way,” he said.

From there, Smith was assigned to Lincoln, Neb., to pick up his combat crew. In that military training area, the only entertainment spot in town was the “Cornhusker” bar, Smith said, and his friend Arthur “Shawnie” Shanafelt was there, after being ranked as a co-pilot.

“In B-17s, there was a pilot and co-pilot, bombardier, navigator, radio operator (and photographer), flight engineer and four gunners in the ball turret, the tail and waist guns. So I asked for Shanafelt, to be my co-pilot,” Smith said. “They sent us as a group to combat crew training in Des Moines, Iowa, for three months. We were all young and excited, and the oldest one was 25 years old, the ‘old man’ of the group.”

Smith said he hit a big obstacle in that training when he wrecked a B-17 in training; and got grounded until there was a hearing, and he was cleared.

“The officers in charge asked a lot of questions, and then said I’d get a ‘check-ride’ with a couple of them, and if I passed, I could go back to flying. I passed, but our crew got ranked number five because of that, instead of number one,” Smith said. “And after graduation, we got a shiny new Boeing plane with only 57 hours of flight on it.”

Overseas

Smith, then a second lieutenant, said the first flight with his crew in that new plane was long-distance from the central United States to Reykjavik, Iceland; and back to Goose Bay, Labrador; and Bradley Field, Conn.

The route was to teach them the refueling stations, how to fly as a crew, and lessons about “wing ice” and the difference between “clear ice” (the dangerous kind, Smith said) and other icing conditions.

“We were part of a larger group, with about half B-17s and half B-24s, and returned to base but lost one plane and crew,” he said.

“We also attended a training school taught by (aviator) Charles Lindberg, to learn how to get the most mileage out of our fuel,” Smith said. “I always followed his procedure exactly.”

Back at Bradley Field, all got a series of shots and were issued their flying gear, and ordered to wait in quarantine before boarding a ship for England.

“Before that, our tail gunner and flight engineer had family nearby, and our crew literally escaped quarantine through a hole in the fence to have an evening out with their families,” Smith said.

He said they shipped out from New York City on the USS Wakefield among about 800 men in three groups of military, including the Air Corps (the new Army Air Force), Infantry and Paratroopers. He said their gear was marked with yellow paint to denote flyers, because they were meant to be first off the ship at Liverpool, since the Allies were so short of pilots.

Their ship was moored next to the smaller ship Queen Elizabeth, he said.

“When we left, we steamed out past the Statue of Liberty. When you are going to war, you take that seriously. We got tears in our eyes,” Smith said.

The sea transfer in January 1944 took seven days, he said, and the fliers were the first off, met by a group of officers who put them on a train to an isolated station outside Molesworth, England, then on busses to the village of about 500 people and a flying field of Quonset huts and one paved runway and a couple unpaved ones.

That was the 360th Squadron’s home to the war’s end (three flight crews, about 30 people total).

“We were often flying in fog, and the problem was, there was a big cathedral about 10-12 miles away, and we had to learn not to hit it.

“Normally we flew three squadrons per mission. A squad was 39 aircraft and we flew about 130 planes in the air for each mission. In the air, you could see only airplanes everywhere,” Smith said.

He said they flew with the same crew members almost every day, and the Americans flew mainly daytime runs, while the English strategy was more afternoon and evening flights.

“My co-pilot was the best friend I ever had,” Smith said.

One of the photos Smith is considering for his book is of his flight crew, posing next to their B-17 in March 1945, including Smith, Shanafelt, navigator Russell A. Knudson, bombadier Walter M. Stephens, flight engineer Thomas E. Zenick, radioman Robert A. Bridgman, and gunners Michael J. Kucab, Jens C. Jensen, Walter A. Geyer and John M. Ladd.

“I flew with the same guys the whole time and brought all of them home.”

“Our targets were mostly in Germany – factories and transportation centers - and a few in France. And our longest was a run beyond Germany into Czechoslovakia,” Smith said. “We hit Hamburg twice, and the Elbe River where the Germans had a submarine factory, where 450 squadrons dropped bombs. Down-river there was a gasoline factory. And we bombed what became a binocular factory, because in the war it was making gun-sights.”

He said their targets in France were mainly German gun placements north of Normandy, when the Allies needed a safe naval port there near war’s end.

His was one of the crews selected from bomb groups to return to the States as a nucleus for a new Air Force to be formed for the invasion of Japan. They left Molesworth in May 1945, after attending a new ground school on revised regulations, emergency landing strip locations, and cold weather survival because the route home was Wales to Scotland, over Iceland to Greenland, to Labrador and Connecticut.

Smith and Shanafelt were first assigned post-war to Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio.

For his service in World War II, Smith was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medals for his 24 missions, and the French Knight of the Medal of Honor.

His collection of brass, ribbons and medals is much larger than that, but those are the three that mean the most to Smith now. The last one listed was presented to him and 35 other U.S. citizens, one of three flyers in the group, in a ceremony on the Battleship Texas after World War II ended.

Post-war

Smith said after the war’s end, he visited Goldthwaite, and while visiting with friends in the one drugstore soda fountain in town, again met Mary Ann, who had grown up tall and slim. He said he asked her for a date and she said yes; and they had 27 or 28 dates during his 30-day leave.

Smith said he impressed his future father-in-law with his then-good military pay including flight pay; and he married Mary Ann.

When he left the U.S. Army Air Force and the Air Force as a captain in 1954-55, they moved to College Station, Texas, for him to attend Texas A&M University (no women allowed); and she found a job to help support them and pay for a small new house they built. They were married for 69 years.

Smith and a partner later formed an engineering company. He and his wife lived in Fredericksburg for several years; and Smith said they hosted his flight crew at their farm a few times over the years.

He hasn’t had any recent rides in “old” military aircraft, but wants to, with one requirement. He wants to see the view from the cockpit jump seat between the pilot and copilot, not a passenger seat. And nobody has said yes to that, so far.