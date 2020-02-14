Three join city council race ahead of expiration deadline - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

Three join city council race ahead of expiration deadline

Posted: Friday, February 14, 2020 5:18 pm

On Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, City Secretary Shelley McElhannon announced that David Barker has officially filed as a candidate for the Office of Mayor on the Kerrville City Council; Roman Garcia has officially filed as a candidate for the Office of Place Three on the Kerrville City Council; and Brenda Hughes has officially filed as a candidate for the Office of Place Four on the Kerrville City Council.

As of Friday, the following persons have filed for this May’s election:

MAYOR: Bill Blackburn, David Barker

PLACE THREE: Judy Eychner, Roman Garcia

PLACE FOUR: Delayne Sigerman, Brenda Hughes

In accordance with the City Charter, any person who lawfully qualifies and is a registered voter of the City of Kerrville may file an application for election for a place on the ballot. Councilmembers are elected at large, meaning they are elected to serve the entire city limits of Kerrville rather than specific areas or precincts, and serve two year terms. Qualifications as stated in the Texas Election Code and the Kerrville City Charter are listed on the city’s website: www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Bill Blackburn currently holds the position of Mayor; Judy Eychner currently holds the position of Councilmember Place Three; and Delayne Sigerman currently holds the position of Councilmember Place Four.

For information regarding the city election, please contact McElhannon at (830) 258-1117.

