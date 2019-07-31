Tribute to First Responders: Accident victim forever grateful to KFD

by Tammy Prout

A Kerrville father and son will forever be grateful to the quick response, precision decision-making and professional care performed by the Kerrville Fire Department following a vehicle accident that claimed the left leg of a local man and nearly took his life.

Stephen Gabitzsch had just finished his shift at H-E-B and was one his way home, traveling on Highway 173 toward Bandera on July 4, 2018, when he experienced a medical episode, left the roadway traveling at the 45 miles per hour speed limit and struck a tree.

“I just blacked out,” Stephen said. “I don’t know what happened.”

The Kerrville Fire Department was called to the scene at 3:15 p.m., shortly after the accident. An ambulance and fire engine from Station 3 responded to the call. The close proximity of the KFD station to the accident allowed for a quick response time, with units arriving in under two minutes.

Stephen’s vehicle struck the tree head on and buckled from the impact, trapping him inside while severely injured.

“It’s my understanding that there were travel trailers parked on the other side of that fence at what used to be the state park,” Stephen’s father, Graham, said. “If he hadn’t hit that tree, it could have been so much worse.”

KFD’s A.J. Reed was the lead paramedic on scene.

“He was pinned in the car,” Reed said.

Battalion Chief Mark Logue explained that hydraulic tools were used to extricate Stephen from the vehicle. This process was led by Lt. Darrell Lehde.

“We were able to get him out of the vehicle quickly,” Logue said. “The process took less than three minutes.

Logue said as firefighters arrived, they were assessing potential dangers and the best course of action to insure the safe removal of the victim, a process that took only seconds to perform.

“Seeing the way the floor (of the vehicle) and the rocker panel were split apart, and seeing the condition of his leg, we realized quickly it was a major injury and it was going take a little work and extra care to remove him without doing further damage,” Logue said.

While firefighters were preparing for extrication, EMS personnel were attending to Stephen while he was still in the vehicle.

“His leg was actually outside the vehicle, underneath the car,” Reed said. “The first thing we did was apply a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.”

Stephen’s leg was severed in the accident and he had already lost a lot of blood.

Reed and his EMS partner Levi Mauldin worked in tandem to control the bleeding and prepare Stephen for transport.

“With out the availability of air medical services, we had the option of transporting him by ambulance to San Antonio or taking him to Peterson Regional Medical Center,” Reed said.

Reed and Mauldin together determined that time was the major factor due to the loss of blood at the scene.

“We had a brief discussion in the back of the ambulance and we decided that we needed to take him to Peterson so that they could replenish his blood supply,” Mauldin said. “At that point, with the blood loss, that was deemed the higher priority.”

Reed said he and Mauldin delivered Stephen to Peterson Regional Medical Center, where he was given units of whole blood and they left the hospital to restock their ambulance and returned to transport Stephen to University Hospital.

“It was a quick turnaround,” Reed said.

While Stephen was at Peterson Regional Medical Center, Graham was contacted by the Kerrville Police Department and informed of the accident.

“I received a call from the police department, telling me about the accident. I told them I would come there, but they said they would come and get me,” Graham said. “They came right away to get me. We passed the scene of the accident and I saw that (scene) and just broke down.”

Graham said after arriving to the hospital, he was taken to a small waiting room.

“They brought in a chaplain, and I was crying,” Graham said. “He told me it was very, very serious.”

While they were treating Stephen, Graham was not allowed to see his son before Stephen was transported to San Antonio.

“The police officer took me home and I waited to hear from someone to let me know what to do,” Graham said. “I received a call from a doctor at University Hospital, who told me I needed to get there right away.”

Despite the difficulty for him to drive at night, Graham made his way to San Antonio.

The medical staff tried to keep Graham informed of his son’s status, but again, he was told Stephen might not survive.

“A couple of days later, they informed me that Stephen had suffered two major heart attacks ... one in the hospital and one before that,” Graham said.

Graham said that after all that Stephen had been through with the accident, the surgery for the heart attack and head injuries, his son appeared to be getting better, but was not aware that he had lost his leg.

“A couple of weeks later, Stephen didn’t know he had lost his leg, because he had on the neck collar and couldn’t see down,” Graham said. “He had also been so medicated that he wasn’t really coherent.”

Graham said he and his daughter didn’t have the heart to tell Stephen, so they asked the orthopedic surgeon to do it.

Graham said the doctor took a great deal of time with Stephen, explaining the injuries and trying to see what Stephen remembered from the accident.

“Then he finally asked Stephen if he knew what amputation meant. Stephen said he did and then asked if he had lost his leg and then the doctor told him he did. Stephen didn’t get emotional, but was very quiet.”

Once Stephen was released from the hospital and was able to be mobile again, he and Graham wanted to meet and thank the firefighters that they credit for saving Stephen’s life.

“I know that these guys (firefighters) go on these calls and help people, but once they deliver them to the hospital, they don’t know what happened,” Graham said. “We wanted to meet them, to thank them and let them know how Stephen was doing.”

It took several visits to personally thank each member of the KFD team that responded to the accident, but Stephen and Graham made the trips to see each one.

“I want to thank you so much for the work that you do and for the lives that you save, not just mine,” Stephen told Logue, Reed, Mauldin and Lehde. “You do so much and work so hard and I appreciate you so much.”

Stephen got emotional when he discussed what could have happened if the KFD response time was not so prompt.

“Lord knows I would not be alive today,” Stephen said.

Each of the firefighters told the Gabitzch’s that they appreciated the visits and the conversation.

“It’s a real special treat that you came by,” Reed to Stephen and Graham. “We never really get to find out the end result of the calls we respond to.”

Stephen currently has a prosthetic leg and still has injuries to his right leg. He participates in physical therapy and has frequent visits to various doctor’s appointments. His father is Stephen’s greatest advocate and helps make sure his son is cared for.

Stephen also wanted to recognize and thank the good samaritans who stopped to try to help before firefighters arrived. He does not know who they are, but wanted the to know how touched he was to learn that citizens also tried to help him.